South Vermillion won a 6-5 high school baseball thriller over visiting Parke Heritage with a tiebreaking run in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday on the victorious Wildcats' home field.
South Vermillion also forced extra innings with a single run in the bottom of the seventh, tying the score at 5-5.
The Wildcats got two hits and an RBI from Dallas Coleman, as well as an RBI each by John Smith and Ryan Straw. South Vermillion pitchers Smith, Straw and Parker Weir combined for 10 strikeouts. Parke Heritage got two hits each from Heck and Harpold, two RBI from Asher, and one RBI apiece by Woody and Heck.
In other baseball:
• Sullivan 3, Greencastle 2 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows were down 2-1 in the bottom of the 10th inning, and then scored twice to clinch the victory over the visiting Tiger Cubs in high school play Wednesday night.
The game remained scoreless through seven innings. Both teams scored single runs in the eight and none in the ninth, before Greencastle notched its 10th-inning run. Arrows junior Marcus Roshel went 3-for-5 at the plate, while teammates Ty Hamilton and Tyler Kellett added two hits each. Will Brooks pitched 8 and 1/3 innings for Sullivan, striking out 12 Greencastle batters and walking only three. Hamilton pitched the final 1 1/3 innings.
For the Tiger Cubs, Chase Carrington, Owen Huff and Nathan Sutherlin had two hits apiece.
• Mt. Carmel 9, Robinson 0 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons got two hits from Julian Parker and a double by A.J. Knoblett, but couldn't hold back Mt. Carmel's offense in high school action Wednesday.
Mt. Carmel got a homer from Andrew Gillihan, a triple and double by Dakota Mounts, and doubles from Ryder Sloss and Cohen Peter.
Softball
• Sullivan 11, Greencastle 1 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows got a homer and four RBI from Kensley Wiltermood and a home run and two RBI from Mylee Vandevender in prep play Wednesday.
Kate Ridgway struck out eight Greencastle batters and went the distance for Sullivan, while also getting two hits. Jaylynn Hobbs also hit safely twice for the Golden Arrows.
Golf
• Women's league competes — The Ladies 18-Hole Tuesday Golf League competed this week.
The results: low gross — Sharon Horrall 86, Vivian Tompkins 86; low net — Sharon Horrall 71, Vivian Tompkins 71; birdies — Myra Eble No. 1, Vivian Tompkins No. 6; chip-ins — Vivian Tompkins No. 6, Beth Lowe No. 14, Leta Hiatt No. 18; low putts — Pat Cannon 30, Leta Hiatt 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.