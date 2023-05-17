Two Clark County teams have advanced to the regional championship round of the Illinois High School Association state softball tournament.
In Class 2A, the Marshall Lions will face St. Joseph-Odgen at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Sullivan Regional final. Marshall beat Shelbyville 16-6 on Tuesday, while St. Joseph-Ogden blanked host Sullivan 9-0.
Also Tuesday, Casey beat Moweaqua 15-0 to move into Friday's 4:30 p.m. championship game against Dieterich at the Class A Casey Regional. Dieterich advanced with a 16-1 win over Bethany. Also in Class A, Hutsonville won the opener of its regional 11-1 over Martinsville on Monday. The Tigers were scheduled to play Windsor on Wednesday evening in the semifinals.
Paris was eliminated from the Class 2A Teutopolis Regional, falling 5-4 to Pana on Monday. Likewise, Robinson was narrowly ousted at the Class 2A Flora Regional with a 2-1 loss to the host team on Tuesday.
In other prep softball:
• Clay City 15, South Vermillion 5 — At Clay City, the Eels got four RBI each from Karlee Smith and Lizzy Sinders in their win Tuesday.
Sinders had four hits, including a double, and struck out eight Wildcat batters as the winning pitcher. Smith had three hits and a double. Faith Mitchell also homered for the Eels. Kenley Minor had two hits and two runs scored for South Vermillion, and teammate Ava Swinford doubled.
• Sullivan 12, Owen Valley 2 — At Sullivan, Kate Ridgway had three hits and four RBI, and Avery Wiltermood had three hits and three RBI to lead the victorious host Golden Arrows on Tuesday.
Ridgway, also the winning pitcher, homered twice and Wiltermood once. Sullivan also got doubles from Lexi Grindstaff, Mylee Vandevender, Jaylynn Hobbs and Wiltermood.
Prep baseball
• Lions, Tigers advance in Illinois — First-round victories put Paris and Marshall in Thursday's semifinal round of the IHSA boys baseball tournament.
Marshall plays Newton at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Class 2A Newton Regional at the Jasper County Boys and Girls Park. Marshall beat Robinson 9-6 in Monday's opening round. Paris plays Lawrenceville the second game Thursday at 6 p.m. The Tigers advanced with a 4-1 win over Oblong on Monday.
Elsewhere, Martinsville's season ended with an 18-0 loss to Cumberland in the Class A Neoga Regional of the IHSA tournament.
• West Vigo 4, Northview 0 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings closed out Western Indiana Conference play with a perfect 10-0 league record for the third consecutive season.
West Vigo's Kaleb Marrs threw a no-hitter and had 11 strikeouts and faced the minimum hitters. Offensively, Hunter Cottrell had a hit and two RBI; Kaleb Marrs added an RBI; and Grayson Porter and Garrett Pugh both had singles, all for the Vikings.
The win sent West Vigo into Wednesday's home game vs. Riverton Parke with a 21-3 overall record. Northview (7-13) plays Mt. Vernon Fortville on Saturday.
• Owen Valley 5, Sullivan 3 — At Sullivan, the visiting Patriots scored three late-inning runs to erase an early 3-2 Golden Arrows lead and win the Western Indiana Conference game on Tuesday.
Marcus Roshel scored a run and drove in another for Sullivan, while teammates Kailer Johnson and Ty Hamilton also scored runs. Golden Arrows pitcher Will Brooks struck out six batters.
Prep tennis
• Paris 6, Champaign St. Thomas More 3 — At the University of Illinois in Champaign, the visiting Tiger boys team wrapped up its regular season with a win, boosting their record to 8-11 overall on Tuesday.
Paris begins the IHSA state tournament Friday at Danville.
Singles — Marcus Mitchell (P) def. Rohan Thope (STM) 0-6, 6-3, 10-5; Hunter Madigan (STM) def. Drake Bartos (P) 6-2, 6-0; Hudson David (P) def. Parker Moore (STM) 6-4, 6-3; Robert Wells (P) def. Caleb Twohey (STM) 6-0, 6-0; Jack McMahon (STM) def. Aidan Creech (P) 7-5, 6-2; Carter Fox (P) def. Oliver Kalonga (STM) 6-2, 7-6(7).
Doubles — Thope/Madigan (STM) def. Mitchell/Wells (P) 6-2, 3-6, 10-1; Bartos/David (P) def. McMahon/Christian Garcia (STM) 7-5, 6-1; Creech/Harris Romero (P) def. Wyatt Kirby/Will Devocelle 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Prep golf
• Terre Haute North 163, Sullivan 185 — At Hulman Links, Cole Higham shot a 35 to take medalist honors and lead the host Patriots to victory Tuesday.
Individual results — (THN) Higham 35, Bishop 40, Ferres 42, Fields 46, Lee 48, Nasser 49; (S) Koby Wood 45, Rowdy Adams 45, Hunter Pirtle 46, Eli Van Ness 49, Cash Murdock 52, A.J. Hayhurst 52.
• South Vermilion wins — At Clinton, the host Wildcats got an even-par round from medalist Tucker Higgins, his second this season, as South Vermillion's season-low team total of 182 beat Fountain Central's 189 and Seeger's 194 on Tuesday at Matthews Park.
The Wildcats (6-6) play host to Covington on Tuesday at Geneva Hills.
Individual results — (SV) Tucker Higgins 36, Josiah McBride 48, Brayson Shoults 48, Thomas Hux 50, Jase Cox 52, Daven Smith 53, Zane Matherly 57.
College honors
• Pyne recognized by Big 10 baseball — With an extra base hit and multiple RBI in each game last week, Indiana sophomore Josh Pyne of Linton was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday as announced by the conference office.
Pyne helped Indiana a perfect 4-0 week, its first sweep of Purdue since 2016 and a series-record 51 runs scored over three games. He finished the week with 10 hits, nine runs scored and 14 RBI over four starts at third base.
Golf leagues
• Sycamore CC teams compete — The results from the Sycamore Country Club Wednesday Night at Mark’s Par 3 Golf Course are in.
Results — (First place) Bose, Smith, Sparks, C., 1-under par (tie), with Drake, Rigsby, Sparks, M., Walsh, 1-under par; (second place) Busiere, Crapo, Roads, Wright, even par (tie), with Bray, B., Bray, J., Hoopingarner, Lamb, even par; (third place) Amos, Byrd, Harmon, Hart, 1-over par (tie), with Butwin, Ralston, Stepp, Swalley, 1-over par. Closest to the Pin: Hole No. 7 Hart.
• Paitson's league competes — Paitson's Roofing East End Ladies Golf League competed this week at Mark's Par 3 Golf Course.
Results — Standings: Riddell National Bank 47, Advanced Chiropractic 41, Kroc's Butcher Shop 40, Kleptz Restaurant 40, Brashier Equipment 39, Baesler's Market. Low gross: Sally Cuvelier 39. Low net: Patty Stiegelbauer 29. Birdies: None. Chip-ins: None. Play of the Day: Wanda Rueckert.
• Mark's Par 3 league competes — The Mark's Par 3 Golf Course Men's Monday Senior League completed its sixth week of play this week.
Results — Standings: Darrell Peigh State Farm Insurance 256, Don's Mowing Service 245, Sunrise Family Restaurant 242, Garrett Sands Kindness Project 241, Moore Construction 236; Son's of American Legion Post 346 236, Valley Group 213, Taylor Reality 207, Quality Electric of Indiana 206, Precision Lawn Vigo Turf 206, Mattingly Collision 196, J.T.'s Marathon 194, 834 Buggy Shop 178, Tabco 164.
