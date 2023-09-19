Northview swept all three singles and both doubles matches for a 5-0 boys high school tennis victory over host South Vermillion on Monday at Clinton.

The Knights raised their overall record to 10-4 going into Wednesday's Senior Night home match against Western Indiana Conference opponent Owen Valley.

Singles — Brayden Goff (Nv) def. Brayson Shoults (SV) 6-3 6-2; Derek Morrison (Nv) def. Walt Beardsley (SV) 6-1 6-0; Joshua Fowler (Nv) def. Zane Matherly (SV) 6-1 6-0.

Doubles — Caden Schrader/Kamden Kellett (Nv) def. Landon Downs/Cael Buddle (SV) 6-1 6-1; Zac Buell/Gavin Roark (Nv) def. Coleman Rice/Luke Guinn (SV) 6-0 6-0.

JV — Northview won 3-0.

Next — Northview (10-4) plays host to Owen Valley on Wednesday, Senior Night.

In other prep tennis:

Sullivan 5, Linton 0 — At Linton, the visiting Golden Arrows picked up their 17th victory of the season, beating the Miners on Monday. That sweep followed Sullivan's 3-2 victory at Bloomfield on Friday.

Coach Wes Kirk's Arrows (17-5 overall) play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Terre Haute South. 

Monday at Linton 

Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Holden Nagy (L), 6-4, 6-4; Drew Baker (S) def. Justin Brown (L), 6-3, 6-3; Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Conner Daily (L), 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Jayden Scott/Jaxon Zollman (S) def. Banx Mathis/Owen Smith (L), 6-2, 6-1; Spencer Hanks/Sam Couch (S) def. Questyn Hardesty/Silas Nagy (L), 6-0, 6-1.

JV — Sullivan won 3-0.

Friday at Bloomfield

Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Nolan Hughes (B), 6-1, 6-0; Drew Baker (S) def. Will Dowden (B), 6-2, 6-2; Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Caleb Kerr (B), 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles — Quentin Ross/Blake Neill (B) def. Jayden Scott/Carter Mischler (S), 6-0, 6-2; Boone Holtsclaw/Kellen Luse (B) def. Spencer Hanks/Sam Couch (S), 4-6, 6-4, (10-7).

JV — Sullivan 5-0.

Paris 9, Casey 2 — At Paris, Ill., the Tiger girls team won all seven singles matches, enough to outdistance Casey's two doubles victories on Monday.

The victory boosted Paris' record to 8-2. Coach Stefan Aydt's Tigers play a rescheduled match Tuesday at 4 p.m. vs. Robinson.

Singles — Emerson Barrett (P) def. Ellie Shull (C) 6-0, 6-1; Graci Watson (P) def. Allyson Truelove (C) 6-0, 6-0; Bella Moreschi (P) def. Julia Eckerty (C) 6-0, 6-1; Myah Bartos (P) def. Cara Hancock (C) 6-1, 6-2; Shelby Fry (P) def. Addison Seaton (C) 6-4, 6-4; Ava Barrett (P) def. Lucy Moore (C) 6-2, 3-6, 10-1; Addi Hansel (P) def. Emma Drum (C) 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles — E. Barret/Watson (P) def. El. Shull/Moore (C) 6-3, 6-3; Eckerty/Truelove (C) def. Moreschi/Bartos (P) 7-5, 6-4; Fry/A. Barrett (P) def. Hancock/Emma Shull (C) 6-2, 6-2; Gracie Taylor/Daisy Mumford (C) def. Paven Walker/Olivia Drake (P) 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Robinson 9, Charleston 0 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons' top two singles players, Annie List and Lauren Staller, both got their 12th individual victories of the season as the team swept the Trojans.

Robinson is now 5-1. List's personal record is 12-1, while Staller's is now 12-3.

Singles — Annie List (R) def. Pschirrer (C) 6-1, 6-0; Lauren Staller (R) def. Goush (C) 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Hevron (R) def. Carcasi (C) 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Harmon (R) def. Larson (C) 6-1, 6-0; Grace Gower (R) def. Cole (C) 6-0, 6-0; Paige Waggoner (R) def. Cox (C) 1-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Doubles — Harmon/Gower (R) def. Pshirrer/Goush (C) 6-1, 6-2; Anna Hargrave/Lindsey Hevron (R) def. Carcasi/Cole (C) 6-2, 6-0; Natalie Ramsey/Staller (R) def. Kenner/Cox (C) 6-0, 6-0.

Girls soccer

Edgewood 5, Sullivan 1 — At Ellettsville, the Golden Arrows scored a second-half goal, but the host Mustangs scored twice in the first half and three times in the second to secure the victory on Monday.

