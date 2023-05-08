Hanna Burkhart picked up a victory in No. 1 singles for Sullivan, and her teammates followed suit as the Golden Arrows lifted their girls high school tennis record to 17-0 overall with a win Saturday over visiting Vincennes Rivet.
Sullivan plays at Terre Haute South at 5 p.m. Monday.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Kenadee Frey (VR), 6-1, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Laney Oakes (VR), 6-0, 6-0; Ally McKinney (S) def. Mary Halter (VR), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Sarah Francis/Maggie McCammon (S) def. Jaclyn Campbell/Miley Catt (VR), 6-0, 6-1; Ella King/Izzie Jenkins (S) def. Ava Benson/Elle Stoelb (VR), 6-0, 6-0.
JV — Sullivan won 1-0.
In other high school tennis:
• Paris takes fifth — At Robinson, Ill., the Paris boys tennis team finished behind victorious Effingham St. Anthony and three other teams in the Robinson Doubles Tournament on Saturday.
Effingham St. Anthony won with 15 points, followed by Teutopolis with 14, Newton 10, Olney 9, Paris and Robinson 8, and Effingham 1. Paris' No. 2 doubles team of Hudson David and Drake Bartos took second place.
Paris results — (1) Marcus Mitchell/Robert Wells lost to Ben Street/Isaac Street (Newton) 6-2, 6-1, lost to Eli Rosborough/Aiden Elder (Robinson) 8-5; (2) Hudson David/Drake Bartos (second place) def. Preston Siner/Evan Pryor (Effingham) 3-6, 6-4, 10-4, def. Oliver Lee/Noah Thompson (Teutopolis) 7-6(5), 1-6, 10-6, lost to Evan Mossman/Adam Rudibaugh (St. Anthony) 6-1, 6-2; (3) Aidan Creech/Harris Romero (fourth place) def. Ross Schaefer/Cannon Bockhorn (Effingham) 6-4, 6-1, lost to Derek Steward/Cody Waggoner (Robinson) 6-0, 7-6(4), def. Connor Eggars/Jackson Schultz (St. Anthony) 8-3; lost to Jude Alexander/Cove Trout (Olney) 8-7(4).
Track and field
• North unified track competes — Terre Haute North Unified Track squad recorded several individual bests in a meet last week at Terre Haute South, where Northview also participated.
Unified sports provides an opportunity for students both with and without disabilities to participate together.
In the meet May 2, Patriot team members recorded personal bests in the 100- and 400-meter runs, long jump, shot put, and 4-by-100-meter relay. Those included a 16-foot, 7-inch long jump by Will Sommer on his birthday.
North highlights — (Top 3) 100: Will Sommer 3rd, Sanai Johnson 1st, Alli Mucci 3rd, Jacelyn Bailey 1st; 400: Alli Mucci 1st; long jump: Will Sommer 1st, Charlie Smith 2nd, Gracie Pizzola 3rd, Jacelyn Bailey 1st; shot put: Noah Delaise 2nd, Sanai Johnson 3rd, Gracie Pizzola 2nd; 4x100 relay: Noah Delaise, Chelsey Netemeyer, Alli Mucci, Will Sommer 3rd.
Golf
• North finishes ninth — At Bloomington, Terre Haute North's boys team placed ninth in the Bloomington North Invitational on Saturday at Cascades Golf Course.
The Patriots were led by Bishop with an 81, followed by Ferres with 82, Higham 83, Fields 88 and Lee 97. Center Grove won the team title.
Team scores — Center Grove 304, Bloomington North A 309, Columbus North 311, Floyd Central 317, Brownstown 322, Bedford North Lawrence 325, Columbus East 326, New Albany 326, Terre Haute North Vigo 334, Seymour 340, Perry Meridan 346, Edgewood 350, Martinsville 363, Bloomington North B 374.
