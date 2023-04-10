Rose-Hulman's baseball team split its Sunday doubleheader with host Hanover to take two of the three games in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference series.
The Fightin' Engineers dropped the first game of the day 10-8 before winning the finale 3-1.
In the first game, Rose got off to a slow start allowing three first-inning runs to the Panthers. Rose-Hulman pitcher Alec Lewandowski would settle down after the first, allowing just one baserunner over the next three innings. Rose got a pair of runs back on an RBI single by Conner O'Connell in the fourth and an RBI double by Peter Rogers in the fifth. Hanover would tack on another run in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 4-2.
The Engineers strung together six runs on three hits in the sixth inning, including a RBI single by Jonathan Oliger, a bases loaded RBI walk by Black Deckard, an RBI groundout by Kade Kline, and a two-run double by Colter Couillard-Rodak to take an 8-4 lead. Three Rose errors in the bottom of the sixth would gift the lead back to Hanover as they would score five unearned runs on just three hits and lead 9-8. The Fightin' Engineers would get a runner on base in each of the last nine innings, but they were unable to capitalize and lost.
In Game 2, a real pitcher's duel commenced. Michael Yager went six strong innings of three hits and allowed just one run. He also struck out six batters. In relief, Evan Chung would come in and pitch two innings and allow just two hits and two unearned runs in the outing. Jonathan Oliger then came in to close it in the ninth with a three-up, three-down inning.
Rose-Hulman would tie the game at one in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI single by Mark Serdinak. Then, in the seventh inning, the bats came alive. With the starter out of the game, six of the first eight batters of the inning would reach base. After an RBI single by Couillard-Rodak and a walk by Andy Krajecki, Dalton Busboom would send a ball deep over the left field wall for a three-run home run to stretch the lead to 6-1. Hanover would look to rebound again, and a Rose-Hulman error gave them a pair of unearned runs, but they would head to the eighth with a 6-3 lead.
Rose tacked on a run in the eighth on another RBI single by Couillard-Rodak, and won 7-3.
Rose is now 15-7 overall and 7-1 in the HCAC. Hanover drops to 8-16 and 2-7. Rose plays Tuesday at Webster and Wednesday at Washington University.
In other baseball:
• Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9 — At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons' 8-6 lead vanished as Lawrenceville scored six times in the top of the fifth inning to sew up a high school victory Saturday.
Robb had two hits and four RBI for Robinson, while Legg added two hits, two runs scored and three RBI, and Liston added two hits. The Maroons' records went to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the Little Illini Conference.
Softball
• Engineers drop two — Despite a solid offensive effort, Rose fell 8-5 and 10-4 to visiting Manchester in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference home doubleheader on Saturday.
In the opener, Rose-Hulman scored four times in the sixth inning to close within 8-5 but Manchester held on. Phoebe Worstell led the Engineers' offense effort with a 4-for-4 performance that included four singles and one run scored. Nicole Lang added her sixth home run of the season and scored twice on the day.
Kennedy Michnewicz provided a boost with a two-RBI single. Worstell struck out five in a complete game effort in the pitching circle.
In the nightcap, Rose-Hulman again had a strong sixth inning with three runs but lost. Ashley Pinkham blasted a two-run home run to key the rally.
Worstell continued a strong day with two doubles and two RBIs. Lang also had two hits, including a double, with one run scored. Katelyn Sarvis added an RBI single and one run scored. Pinkham struck out one and Worstell added two strikeouts in the pitching circle.
Rose-Hulman is 6-12 for the season. Manchester improved to 13-7 and 3-1 in conference play. The Fightin' Engineers return to action on Tuesday with a conference doubleheader at Hanover College.
Track
• Engineer women take third — At Wabash, Rose-Hulman's women captured third place Saturday in the Wabash College Invitational.
Evelyn Utley led the team with a school record attempt in the shot put with a mark of 41 feet, 5 inches. Utley also added a second-place finish in the javelin and a fourth-place finish in the discus.
Narindwa Semakula brought home one of the three event wins for the Fightin' Engineers with a time of 14.67 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. Semakula's time ranks second all-time in school history and 22nd in NCAA Division III this season. Kylie Rathbun and Jada Hunter-Hays brought home the other two event wins for Rose-Hulman in the javelin at 133 feet, 2 inches and high jump at 4-9.
Kyra Hicks finished second place in the Triple Jump with a distance of 37-3.75 which ranks third all-time in school history.
Rose-Hulman returns to action on Saturday at the Indiana D-III Championships at DePauw.
Rose's other top performances included: (Second place) Jada Hunter-Hays 400 H 1:10.63, Kylie Rathbun hammer 133-2, (Alex Adams, Katrina Agustin, Jada Hunter-Hays, Narindwa Semakula) 4x100 relay 50.02; (Third place) Katrina Agustin 200 26.94, Kyra Hicks LJ 16-3, Megan Korte HJ 4-7; (Fourth place) Katrina Agustin 100 12.99, Madison Lindfelt 1500 5:12.62, Narindwa Semakula 200 27.19, Evelyn Utley D 114-2.
• Rose men place fourth — At Wabash, the Engineer men's team home a 4th place finish Saturday in the Wabash College Invitational.
Tim Youndt led the team with a first-place finish in the triple jump. His mark of 46 feet, 7.25 inches ranks 4th all-time in program history.
Kyle Brownell brought home the other first-place finish for Rose-Hulman in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 2.75 inches.
Raymond Bates added the lone other top-three finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.06 seconds.
Rose-Hulman returns to action on Saturday at the Indiana D-III Championships at DePauw.
Rose's other top performances included: (Fifth place) Jacob Eve 400 51.32, Logan McLaughlin 400 hurdles 1:01.57, Thomas Tullius 5000 15:27.02, Tim Youndt LJ 20-10; (Sixth place) Antoine Cooper D 137-8, James Kaunas TJ 40-5, James Kaunas LJ 20-10, Colin Welsh PV 11-3.75, Tim Youndt 100 11.19.
Golf
• Eight Engineers shoot in 70s — At Normal, Ill., Rose-Hulman golfers recorded eight rounds in the 70s at Illinois Wesleyan on Friday and Saturday.
Thomas Butler led the Fightin' Engineers with rounds of 76 and 79 to place 71st out of 212 players. Jamison Boykins added a 101st-place finish with two rounds of 79. Other rounds in the 70s were carded on Saturday by Matthew Kadnar (76), Alex Bilodeau (79), Ryan Beerheide (79) and Owen King (79).
Rose-Hulman competes in the Emory Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.
Rose weekend scores: Thomas Butler 76-79 155, Jamison Boykins 79-79 158, Ryan Beerheide 80-79 159, Owen King 82-79 161, Matthew Kadnar 85-76 161, Alex Bilodeau 86-79 165, Carl Quist 85-83 168, Gage Smith 91-80 171, Zach Leedy 87-86 173. Team scores: Rose-Hulman A 329-317 646, Rose-Hulman B 335-317 652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.