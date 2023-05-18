The Terre Haute South Braves rallied from an early 4-0 deficit with six runs of their own and held the lead for a 6-5 high school baseball victory over Vincennes Lincoln on Wednesday at South.
The Alices got an unearned in the top of the seventh inning, but Braves reliever Brady Weindenbender closed down the uprising for the save. Ayden Napier got the win for South, pitching the first six innings, striking out four Vincennes batters and walking two.
Brady Wilson homered for South, while Napier and Ross Olsen doubled. Olsen had two hits and a RBI and Wilson was 2-for-2 at the plate with a RBI. Weindenbender, Cam Hoke, Wilson, Ty Stultz, Nathan Wright and Cameron Ellis scored South's runs.
Will Hambrick and Raden Benson had two RBI each for Vincennes.
In other prep baseball:
• West Vigo 29, Riverton Parke 5 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings rapped 16 hits and drew 10 walks in getting their 22nd victory of the season on Wednesday.
Jaydon Bradbury hit a grand slam home run and added a run-scoring triple for West Vigo. Gabe Skelton also hit a grand slam and had a RBI double. Ben Kearns had two doubles, Grayson Porter had a RBI double, Kaleb Marrs went 1-for-1 with 3 RBI, Carter Murphy had two RBI, all for West Vigo. For Riverton Parke, Price was 2-for-2 with a RBI.
West Vigo (22-3) plays host to South Vermillion on Friday. Riverton Parke (13-11) plays host to Sullivan on Friday.
Prep softball
• Linton 10, North Knox 4 — At Mitchell, the visiting Miners used a five-run third inning and shortstop Bradie Chambers' bat to secure a win in their regular-season finale on Wednesday.
Chambers led Linton at the plate by going 4-for-4 with five RBI, three runs scored and two homers. Kylie Cooksey added three hits and two RBI, while Erin Elliott went 3-for-4 at bat, also for Linton. Cooksey and Allyson Brownfield doubled for the Miners. Linton's 16-hit offensive effort was backed by Claire Stanton's seven-inning pitching performance, striking out two North Knox batters and walking just one.
Linton plays Mitchell at 6 p.m. Monday in the Class 2A Linton Sectional.
Golf leagues
• Riddell tops Paitson's league — Riddell National Bank leads the latest standings in the Paitson's Roofing East End Ladies Golf League at Mark's Par 3 Golf Course.
Results — Standings: Riddell National Bank 47, Advanced Chiropractic 41, Kroc's Butcher Shop 40, Kleptz Restaurant 40, Brashier Equipment 39, Baesler's Market 33; low gross: Sally Cuvelier 39; low net: Patty Stiegelbauer 29; birdies: none; chip-ins: none; play of the day: Wanda Rueckert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.