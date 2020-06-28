The combined team of Country Club of Terre Haute and Geneva Hills defeated the Hulman Links/Forest Park team Sunday in the annual Wabash Valley Golf Association's Interclub Tournament at the Country Club.
The winning team shot even par and won by 44 strokes.
Low scores for the day were 70s by Ryan Harmon and Troy Farris and a 72 by WVGA vice president Tom Jones.
I I I
In other golf:
League results
Rea Park Women's 18-Hole — Low gross: Josie Thompson 82, Shirley Padgett 82. Low net: Bev Dunbar 63. Eagle: Padgett (14). Birdies: Madonna Johnson (1), Leta Hiatt (6), Thompson (6 and 11), Sharon Horrall (6), Susie Clements (6), Sharon Hamilton (16). Chip-in: Dunbar (5). Low putts: Dunbar 26.
Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park — Standings: L.U. 20 192, ACS Chiropractic 184, Blackhawk Community Church 184, RBW 184, Wells Fargo 184, Terre Haute Savings Bank 175, Baesler's Market 162, Apple House 132. Low gross: Don Cook 39, Ernie Smith 39. Low net: Skip McVey 32, John Hayes 33.
Recruiting
• SMWC signs 3 — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has announced the signing of three more recruits to national Ietters of intent, including the first recruit for the men's basketball program.
The first recruit signed by new men's coach Enzley Mitchell IV is Cameron Slash, a 6-foot-1 guard from Indianapolis Tech. Slash is a four-year letterwinner who averaged 12 points per game for the Titans.
Also signing was Caitlin "Cat" Bowersock, a softball player from Red Hill High School. With the Salukis she lettered in softball, basketball and volleyball; was an all-Little Illini Conference player in all four sports; played for a regional championship team in 2019; pitched a perfect game in 2017; and was the Class 2A 3-point shooting championship in basketball in 2019.
The third signee is Chimya Crawford, a 5-3 guard from Beech Grove who will play for the women's basketball team. Also a letterwinner in soccer and track, Crawford won her team's "Best Handles" award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.