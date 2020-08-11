Chris DeHart won his second consecutive Brazil Open on Sunday, shooting rounds of 64 and 66 at Forest Park to hold off Adam Wood by two strokes.
Benjamin Goshen, a Northview senior who is coached by DeHart, won the first flight in the tournament sponsored by Riddell National Bank, while Dan Moreland took the second flight, Seth Payton the third flight and Rob Jones the senior division.
Goshen birdied 18 to win a scorecard playoff over Zach Hall in the first flight and Payton had a scorecard-playoff win over Nick Bonomo.
Next tournament at Forest Park is a two-man best ball on Saturday and Sunday; players qualify on Saturday and play in their flight on Sunday. To enter, or for more information, call 812-442-5681.
Championship flight
130 — Chris DeHart 64-66
132 — Adam Wood 64-68
135 — Justin Hopkins 67-68
138 — Troy Farris 68-70, Luke Jerrells 68-72
143 — Andrew Wood 68-75
First fight
140 — Benjamin Goshen 71-69 (won scorecard playoff), Zach Hall 71-69
141 — Eric Trusler 71-70
144 — Michael Moore 72-72
151 — Nick McCollum 72-79
Second flight
145 — Dan Moreland 74-71
147 — Mike Nuckols 75-72
152 — Brian Downing 75-77
158 — Rick Jerrells 75-83
Third flight
153 — Seth Payton 76-77 (won scorecard playoff), Nick Bonomo 77-76
158 — Ray Littlejohn 76-82
168 — Dan Wood 80-88
Senior division
140 — Rob Jones 69-71
144 — Steve Paquin 74-70
148 — Wayne Loughmiller 71-77
153 — Jeff Symon 74-79
In other golf:
• Patriots halted — At Hulman Links, lightning and rain wiped out Terre Haute North's match play high school golf match against Southmont on Monday.
With approximately six holes completed, Nikki Bonilla, Karson Hart, Paige Loughmiller and Emma Lubbehusen were leading their matches and Rylee Roscoe and Jetta Harmon were even.
Next match for North is Thursday against South Vermillion at Geneva Hills.
Football
• ISU announces options for season ticket holders — Indiana State announced Tuesday its options for season ticket holders for the postponed ISU season.
Four options are available: transferring tickets to a potential spring season, with fees prorated; donate the cost of the tickets as a 100% tax-deductible donation to the Sycamore Athletics general fund; apply the balance of the account as a credit toward 2021 season tickets; or receive a full refund.
Fans who purchased tickets during a flash sale will not have the option to credit their balance to 2021.
Those who don't choose any option will automatically be enrolled in the spring option; if a spring season is not played, ISU staff will reach out to individual season ticket holders.
For more information, contact Jennifer Cook at Jennifer.Cook@indstate.edu or call the ticket office at 877-ISU-TIXS.
• Panthers stymied — Because Riverton Parke High School ended its in-person schooling because of COVID-19 positive tests on Tuesday, the Panthers will have no athletic competition or practice until Aug. 24.
The football game against Attica on Aug. 21, and probably the game against Fountain Central the following week, have been canceled.
• Falcons change — North Vermillion High School's game Aug. 21 has been moved to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at North Vermillion.
Baseball
• Legion correction — Tryouts for the 2021 Wayne Newton Post 346 baseball teams are at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 23, at North High School (not this Sunday).
Any Vigo County player who will be between the ages of 14 and 19 during the 2021 calendar year may try out. The tryout is closed to players only.
Rain date for the tryout is 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
• Yankees 10, Cardinals 5 — In Terre Haute Men's Senior League play Sunday, the Volkers Group Yankees got two hits and two RBI from Brian Schulze and a double and two RBI from Kyle Volkers in the win.
Kyle Hubbell and Mark Cramer both had three hits for the Cardinals.
Racing
• Crossroads races — Saturday's competition at Crossroads Dragway was NHRA Junior Drag Racing League Challenge, with Ali Phillips of Bruceville and Kaden Bouchie of Washington winning their classes.
This Friday is a regular Friday Fun, plus the third PINK Ladies race of the season. Gates open at 5:30 with time trials at 6. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday with racing at 12:30 p.m. with the VP Fuels Fast 33 being the feature race.
More information is available at crossroadsdragway.com or on the Crossroads Dragway Facebook page.
Saturday's results
Pro — Doug Smith, Terre Haute ('84 S-10) def. Cody Alumbaugh, Terre Haute ('96 S-10); semifinalist Jay Eversole, Terre Haute.
Super Pro — James Monroe, Bloomington ('08 RED) def. Alumbaugh; semifinalist Denny Zigler, Terre Haute.
Sportsman — Chad Eaton, Paris, Ill. ('85 Monte Carlo) def. Eric Joslin, Terre Haute ('98 Trans-Am); semifinalists David Rogers Jr., West Terre Haute, and Chris Walker, Paris, Ill.
JDRL Major — Ali Phillips, Bruceville ('09 Power Chassis) def. Nathan Prose, Terre Haute.
JDRL Minor — Kaden Bouchie, Washington ('00 Halfscale) def. Brennan Thompson, Danville, Ill.; semifinalists Landon Rooksberry and Levi Rooksberry, both of Brazil.
