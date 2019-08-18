Zack Kent won the Geneva Hills Club Championship, besting Denny Byram on the fourth playoff hole Sunday in warm, sunny weather at the golf course.
Kent and Byram both concluded 36 holes of golf with 1-under-par 143 scores. Kent had rounds of 73 and 70, while Byram — a former winner — went 72-71.
Kent is a teacher at South Vermillion High School and got the winning putt on the No. 10 hole.
Eddie Kanizer shot 146 to take third, with Dave Wampler and Kyle Stevenson tying for fourth at 148.
Other flight winners were Robert Harrison and Dale "J.R." Pine, while Larry Fossi again took senior honors, carding 142. Brian Craft won the first flight in the senior division.
Many of the same golfers will be in the Geneva Hills two-man event next weekend with one round at Hulman Links.
Geneva Hills Club Championship
Championship flight
143 — Zack Kent 73-70 (won playoff), Denny Byram 72-71.
146 — Eddie Kanizer 74-72.
148 — Dave Wampler 78-70, Kyle Stevenson 77-71.
149 — Bob Kyle 77-72.
151 — Scott Johanson.
155 — Stacey Vitaniemi.
First flight
148 — Robert Harrison 71-77.
151 — Aaron Mundy 76-75.
152 — J.P. Kanizer 74-78, Cole Lewis 76-76.
154 — Tyler Wampler 76-78.
Second flight
170 — Dale Pine 83-87.
183 — Mike Thomas 78-85.
185 — J. T. Vitaniemi 92-93.
186 — Clint Blyston 93-83.
191 — Kyle Coletti 95-96.
Senior division
Championship flight
142 — Larry Fossi 70-72.
156 — Charlie Peebles 83-73.
158 — Randy Kendall 85-73.
First flight
156 — Brian Craft 76-80.
163 — Bob Contri 84-79, Russ Maesch 81-82.
164 — Larry Ammerman 85-79.
166 — Jim Davidson 85-81.
168 — Steve Ball 86-82, Jack Dorfmeyer 83-85.
• • •
In other golf news Sunday:
• Farris wins again — At Brazil, Troy Farris captured the Forest Park Club Championship for the 16th time, shooting rounds of 67 and 66 for a 133 total at the top of the championship flight.
Forest Park Club Championship
Championship flight
133 — Troy Farris 67-66.
135 — Eric Trusler 66-69.
139 — Kade Baker 71-68.
141 — Chris DeHart 69-72.
142 — Seth Payton 70-72.
143 — Nick Bonomo 70-73.
First flight
144 — Michael Moore 72-72.
147 — Dan Moreland 74-73.
150 — Steve McNabb 73-77.
157 — Brian Downing 79-78.
Second flight
154 — Brandon Robinson 81-73.
158 — Frankie Hoffman 82-76.
160 — Jeff Symon 80-80.
Auto racing
• USAC race reset — At Springfield, Ill., the Bettenhausen 100 for U.S. Auto Club Silver Crown cars scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled due to weather conditions for Sept. 22.
