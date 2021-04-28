METRO ROUNDUP: Woods to start men's volleyball program

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will add men’s volleyball in the 2022-23 season.
This will be the eighth scholarship athletic program to be added to SMWC’s intercollegiate athleticsin the last five years and the 15th varsity team overall.
“We are excited to add yet another opportunity for student-athletes to attain a Woods education. The addition of this team will enrich the campus experience for all!” SMWC President Dottie L. King said in a press release.
A search will begin immediately for a head men’s and women’s volleyball coach to oversee both programs. The women compete in the fall and the men’s season will be in the spring.
SMWC intends to join the Mid-South Conference as an affiliate member to allow the men’s team an opportunity to compete for a conference championship. The women will compete in the River States Conference as a full-member institution.
Boys volleyball is not a sport played by high schools in the Wabash Valley. Most of Indiana’s boys volleyball programs — the sport is not sanctioned by the IHSAA — are in the northern third of the state. However, several other states do sanction boys volleyball.
“Our strategic planning efforts have positioned us well to add men’s volleyball as the 15th varsity team at The Woods. It is a growing sport within the NAIA and in the Midwest states. We are excited for this addition to our athletic department and believe it will fit into our culture perfectly,” said Todd McIntyre, SMWC assistant athletic director.
Women’s golf
• Rose ranked 24th — Rose-Hulman has maintained the No. 24 spot in the Golfstat NCAA Division III Top 25 poll, according to results released Thursday.
Rose won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference title by 86 strokes over second-place Hanover last weekend.
The Engineers had an overall team score of 975, with Hanover scoring 1,061. Transylvania, Mount St. Joseph and Franklin rounded out the top five.
Rose-Hulman’s five-player team swept the top-five finishing positions in the 2020-21 conference championships. Each player also earned all-HCAC honors for their performances.
