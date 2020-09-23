METRO ROUNDUP: Woods soccer splits with Brescia

Playing at home, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College women's soccer team earned its first win of the season Wednesday afternoon, rallying to defeat Brescia 2-1.
Two unanswered goals, highlighted by Alexis Pflum’s goal in the 84 minute, gave the Pomeroys the lead late.
After Aubrey Jones' goal gave the visitors a 1-0 lead, Kortney Buckley (assisted by Lanee Andrew) and Pflum put the Pomeroys ahead to stay in the second half.
This was Brescia's season opener.
SMWC (1-2) will face Trine University in the Pomeroys' homecoming match at 1 p.m. Oct. 3.
Men's soccer
• Brescia 1, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, the host Pomeroys lost their first match of the season Wednesday afternoon, coming up on the short end of a defensive struggle.
After a scoreless first half, Brescia's Sam Coxon found the net in the second half for the only goal in the match.
"The guys did very good," SMWC coach Abe Tizaf said afterward. "I am very proud of the group we have this year. They have worked very hard and we knew this game was going to be tough. We will keep working and improving."
The Woods (3-1-1) will remain home to face Harris-Stowe University at 2 p.m. Monday. Brescia improved to 3-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.