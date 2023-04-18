A two-hit shutout in five innings by Jacob Likens produced 12-0 win for West Vigo over North Putnam on Tuesday at home in Western Indiana Conference high school baseball.
Garrett Pugh was 2 for 3 with three RBI, Carter Murphy was 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI, Jaydon Bradbury was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Grayson Porter went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
The Vikings (7-2, 3-0 Western Indiana Conference) host Owen Valley Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
- At Bloomington, Brady Weindenbender, Ross Olsen (double), Ty Stultz and Ayden Napier notched hits for the Braves on Tuesday in a Conference Indiana loss.
Gunnar Langer went six innings with six hits allowed, three earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts.
College track
Rose-Hulman junior Jailen Hobbs picked up his fifth Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week honor this season on Tuesday.
It’s his 11th career nod. At the Indiana Division III Championships, he won the 100-meter dash, 200m and 4x100m relay, as the anchor.
Rose-Hulman hosts the Rose-Hulman Twilight Meet on Friday at the William Welch Track and Field Complex.
Prep Track
- At Paris, Ill., West Vigo’s Eli Roach won the 100 and 200 in 11.06 seconds and 22.7, respectively for the Vikings.
The Vikings won the tri-meet with Marshall and Paris with 73 points, Marshall had 46 and Paris 44 on Tuesday at home.
Preston Montgomery topped the discus and shot put with tosses of 130-8 and 49-1/2, respectively.
Robinson and Burress of Marshall were on relay teams that won the 1,600m and 3,200m. Robinson won the 1,600m and 800m runs.
Boyer won the 110m and 300m hurdles and the 1,600 relay for Marshall.
Prep Softball
At Verne, Reagan Kearns notched three hits, two RBI and two runs to spur a Linton win over South Knox on Monday.
- Bradie Chambers added two hits, runs and two RBI.
The Miners host Edgewood on Friday at 6 p.m.
