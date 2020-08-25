Crossroads Dragway hosted the NHRA.tv Challenge on Saturday, with Wally Trophies awarded.
This weekend the facility will host the Midwest Junior Super Series, a weekend composed entirely of Junior Dragster action. For more information, go to crossroadsdragway.com or the Crossroads Dragway page on Facebook.
Saturday's results
Pro — Clint Field, Vincennes, def. Kofy Frederick, Terre Haute; semifinalists Steve Conrad, Terre Haute, and K.J. Rogers, Marshall, Ill.
Super Pro — James Monroe, Bloomington, def. Randy Protz; semifinalists Cory Brenton, Clinton, and Ron Smith, Terre Haute.
Sportsman — Bill McCarty, Bloomington, def. Eric Joslin, Terre Haute; semifinalists Jed Veach, Tuscola, Ill., and John Wrightsman, Greencastle.
Republic Services High Schoo/Junior Street Class — Damian Stout, Colfax, def. Olivia Mankin, Terre Haute; semifinalists Miles Leach, Maroa, Ill., and Ashton Dawson, Boody, Ill.
Junior Dragster — Gabby Harney, Greenwood, def. Cadan Richardson, Galveston; semifinalist Aiden Lawson, Paris, Ill.
Baseball
• Yankees 7, Cubs 2 — In Terre Haute Men's Senior League play, Dale Mahurin and Ryan Hester each had two hits and two RBI and Matt McLaren struck out nine in six innings for the Volkers Group Yankees.
Jason Kempf and Chad Lawson each had two hits and an RBI for the Cubs.
Golf
• Scramble scheduled — The 19th annual Open Arms Christian Ministries scramble is Saturday, Sept. 19, and Phil Harris Golf Course in Linton.
The event has been named this year after David Keister, a longtime supporter of Open Arms Christian Ministries. A formal dedication ceremony with Keister's family members present will take place as part of the awards luncheon following play.
Registration fees made prior to Sept. 5 are $260 per team. Regular registration from Sept. 6-19 will be $300 for each team. A discounted fee of $240 per team will be available for multi-team registrations from the same organization.
Members of Phil Harris Golf Course will have a special discount rate for the tournament. Check with Bart Beard in the Pro Shop;
The fee includes breakfast, driving range, green fees, cart fees and lunch. The meals and registration will be conducted outdoors – practicing social distancing – in the shelter house.
Sign up for to play at openarmschristian.com or by calling 812-659-2001 and ask for Alyse or Nick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.