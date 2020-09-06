West Vigo's Levi Saude has signed with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Pomeroys' men's track and field coach Zach Whitkanack has announced.
"I am excited to welcome Levi to the SMWC cross country/track and field programs. I look forward to working with Levi to see what he can accomplish over the next four years," Whitkanack said.
Saude, who is also a standout wrestler and an academic all-stater in that sport for the Vikings, finished 11th on Saturday in helping West Vigo's boys to a fourth-place finish in the 1A-3A race at the Terre Haute Savings Bank State Preview meet at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
He is expected to compete in running events from 800 meters to cross country at SMWC.
Baseball
• Astros 25, Yankees 1 — In Terre Haute Men's Senior League 50-and-over competition, Gene Sinclair was 7 for 7 and Andy Pickering 6 for 6 with five RBI for the Wabash Valley Animal Hospital Astros.
Also for the Astros, Joe Salinetro had five hits and three RBI; Terry Lewis and Don Dawson four hits each; and George Frazier and Jim Acton three hits and four RBI each.
Rick Grossman had two hits and the RBI and Lon Betts, Pat Conaty and Joe Bush one hit each for the Volkers Group Yankees.
Golf
League results
Paitson Roofing East End Ladies at Mark's Par 3 — Standings: Baesler's Market 517, Kleptz Restaurant 460, Modesitt/Emmert Realty 445, Brashier Equipment 443, Fairway Golf 443, Kroc's Butcher Shop 410, Advanced Chiropractic 405, Riddell National Bank 397. Low gross: Liz Torrence 36. Low net: Linda Moss 25. Birdie: Torrence (18). Play of the Day: Doris Latta.
Rea Park Women's 18-Hole — Low gross: Josie Thompson 77. Low net: Myra Eble 61. Birdies: Shirley Padgett (1), Thompson (1, 5, 15), Vivian Tompkins (4), Susie Clements (4, 10), Sharon Horrall (8). Chip-ins: Eble (9), Clements (10), Madonna Johnson (17). Low putts: Horrall 28.
Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park — Standings: Apple House 263, Terre Haute Savings Bank 241, Wells Fargo 238, L.U. 20 234, RBW 210, Baesler's Market 197, Blackhawk Community Church 191, ACS Chiropractic 186. Low gross: Ernie Smith 39. Low net: Mike Smith 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.