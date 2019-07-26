The Terre Haute Rex summer baseball team won the opener of a Prospect League doubleheader Friday evening at Linda K. Epling Stadium, blanking the host West Virginia Miners 6-0 behind the combined two-hit pitching of Garrett Welch and Luke Lancaster.
Jacob Mulcahy and Mason Speirs knocked in two runs apiece for the winners, who had a total of only four hits themselves. Justin Jenkins added a double and scored a run.
Welch gave up the two hits during his five innings of work, then Lancaster pitched three hitless innings to earn the win. Terre Haute improved its record to 26-21 with the first-game victory.
Friday’s second game was not over at the Tribune-Star’s news deadline. The same teams will play at the same stadium at 6:35 p.m. EDT today.
Auto racing
• Cummins ends drought — At Putnamville, Kyle Cummins won the feature in the sixth U.S. Auto Club Indiana Sprint Week race Thursday at Lincoln Park Speedway.
Cummins led all the way in the 30-lap main to end a two-year drought in USAC sprint action. It was his third ISW feature win and fourth in the sprint division.
Brady Bacon was second and C.J. Leary took third. Leary also won his heat and remained first in Sprint Week totals heading into Friday’s racing at Bloomington Speedway. The final event is tonight at Tri-State Speedway.
Thursday’s results
Qualifier winners — Kevin Thomas Jr., Carson Short.
Heat winners — Max Adams, A.J. Hopkins, C.J. Leary, Tyler Courtney, Shane Cottle (C-main), Thomas (semi).
Feature — Kyle Cummins, Brady Bacon, Leary, Courtney, Thomas, Short, Brandon Mattox, Justin Grant, Cottle, Chris Windom, Mario Clouser, Brady Short, Jason McDougal, Chase Stockon, Thomas Meseraull.
Golf
• Junior results — At Idle Creek, the following are results from the Juniors Tournament on Thursday.
Thursday
GIRLS
12-13 — Laney Ferres 49, Kyar McVey 53.
16-17 — Nikki Bonilla 45, Sophie Boyl 46, Gabbi Bonilla 57.
BOYS
9-11 — Brady Klopfenstein 59, Gavin Wolfe 62, Drew Weisneth 65.
12-13 — Payton Turner 52, John Mann 62.
14-15 — Chance Westerfield 41, Josh Ferres 48, Andrew Baker 52.
16-17 — Justin Hopkins 40, Troy Steadman 43.
Soccer
• DePauw names new women’s coach — Cristin Allen, head women’s coach at Franklin College each of the last two seasons, has been named head women’s coach at DePauw. She replaces Kristina Corona, who resigned earlier this month.
“I am so excited to be joining Team DePauw and am grateful for the opportunity to be the women’s soccer coach and have a positive impact on the program and its players,” Allen said.
In two seasons with the Grizzlies, Allen’s teams posted a 22-14-1 record, including 14-5 in 2017. The 2017 squad won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title as well as the postseason tournament championship to earn the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament.
A 2002 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., Allen briefly served as an assistant at DePauw in 2016. She also was assistant women’s soccer coach and recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt University from 2005-10 after assistant coaching stints at Goucher College (2004-05) and at Saint Cecilia Academy (2002-04).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.