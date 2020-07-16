The Indiana State Men's and Women's Track and Field teams, along with four student-athletes, have been honored by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as part of their All-Academic teams.
The men's team was one of 199 programs to earn the distinction as a national all-academic team, while the women's squad was one of 264 to do so.
In order to be eligible, teams must have finished the season with a 3.0 cumulative team GPA. The Sycamore men finished the 2019-20 season with a 3.16 cumulative GPA, while the women finished with a 3.43.
Four Sycamore student-athletes also earned All-Academic honors as well. A total of 1,111 individual student-athletes were honored - 659 women and 452 men. To be eligible, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 and finish the indoor season ranked in the top-96 in an individual event (or top-48 in a relay event).
Two ISU men and two women were honored: Matthew Lewis-Banks (3.39, Business) and Will Smith (3.69, Construction Management) for the men, and Allana Ince (3.52, Athletic Training) and Kelsey Bowlds (4.00, Public Health) for the women.
• Engineers honored too — Rose-Hulman standouts Nathan Schrader and Mary-Helen Shomba earned spots on the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, in results released Thursday by the national organization.
All-Academic Team recipients must finish the NCAA Division III indoor or outdoor season ranked in the top 50 nationally in a given event and also have a grade point average above 3.25.
