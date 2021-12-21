METRO ROUNDUP: TH's Minnett wins MVC Newcomer honor

Missouri State guard Jaylen Minnett, a Terre Haute native, was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday for his role in leading the Bears to a 2-0 week.
Minnett, an Indiana All-Star at Terre Haute South and a graduate transfer from IUPUI, averaged 15 points, 2.5 assists, and 3 steals per game to help Missouri State extend its win streak to four games.
He posted a team-high 16 points in the team's win over South Dakota State on Dec. 15, pouring in four 3-pointers and snagging four steals in a convincing home win over the Jackrabbits. He followed that with 14 points against Central Arkansas on Dec. 18 with four more 3-pointers, a game-high 5 assists and a pair of steals.
With his impressive week, Minnett moved up to fifth place on the list of active Division I 3-point shooters with 320 career threes.
Baseball
• ISU baseball gets votes in poll — Indiana State baseball was among those recognized in Collegiate Baseball’s 20222 Preseason NCAA Division I Baseball poll on Monday.
In 2022, ISU will look to keep building off the momentum from the last three years as the Sycamores picked up back-to-back bids to the NCAA Tournament, including an at-large selection in 2021.
ISU released the full 2022 baseball schedule early in December with the Sycamores set to begin the season at the Snowbird Baseball Classic in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Feb. 18-20. Indiana State’s home opener at Bab Warn Field will take place on March 15-16 against Southeast Missouri State.
The Sycamores will announce their single game and season tickets packages at a later date.
Swimming
• Farro shines in worlds — At Abu Dhabi, UAE, ISU freshman swimmer Chloe Farro took her individual heat in the women’s 50m freestyle semifinals to highlight her time at the FINA Short Course World Championships.
The Savaneta, Aruba native touched the wall first in the sixth heat of the women’s semifinal round in the 50m freestyle event. Swimming in the fourth lane, Farro was at the lead through the turn after first 25m and then out-touched her opponent in the fifth lane on her way to posting a 26.13 in the event.
Farro’s time put her tied for 42nd overall in the 89-swimmer field to cap off her time in Abu Dhabi. She previously finished 49th overall in the 85-swimmer field in the women’s 100m freestyle event on Friday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.