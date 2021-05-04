METRO ROUNDUP: TH's Minnett transfers to Missouri State

A familiar face will be wearing the uniform of one of Indiana State's visitors at Hulman Center during the 2021-22 season.
Terre Haute native Jaylen Minnett has transferred to Missouri State. Minnett, a graduate transfer, has played previously at IUPUI for four seasons, and was a starter for the Jaguars for the last two seasons.
Minnett has averaged 12.6 points over his career, but has averaged 16.6 and 16.4 points in the previous two seasons. Minnett hit a 3-point bucket in 69 consecutive games at one point, fifth on the all-time NCAA list.
“Jaylen is an experienced, dynamic scoring guard that will allow us to play an even more up-tempo, aggressive style on both the offensive and defensive sides of the floor,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said in a Missouri State press release. “His versatility and shooting ability allows for us to play him with anyone at any time.”
Minnett was an Indiana All-Star at Terre Haute South in 2017 and scored 1,782 career points for the Braves.
College baseball
• Hannahs gets MVC honor — West Vigo graduate Kaleb Hannahs of Valparaiso is the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week after batting .556 with a .636 on-base percentage in five games.
Hannahs had just the second four-hit game by a Valpo player this season and also drove in three runs and scored five times.
• Vincennes splits — At Champaign, Ill., Sullivan graduate Sam Steimel pitched a nine-inning shutout in the second game of a doubleheader for Vincennes as the Trailblazers split a doubleheader against 12th-ranked Parkland on Sunday.
Connor VanLannen of South Vermillion also pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts in Vincennes' 3-2 loss in the opener.
Golf
• Rose women headed to Lansing — The Rose-Hulman women's golf team is headed to the NCAA Division III Championship for the first time in program history. Rose-Hulman earned its NCAA Tournament bid by virtue of winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships on April 23-25 in Harrison, Ohio.
With the victory, the Engineers will represent the HCAC at the NCAA Division III Championship at Forest Akers Golf Courses in Lansing, Michigan, starting May 11.
Rose-Hulman has been award position number 13 in the field that includes 25 teams for this year's NCAA Division III Tournament. The Engineers will begin play on the 1st tee on May 11, with the first tee time at 1:40 pm. Round 2 will take place on May 12, and Rose-Hulman will start on the 10th tee with the first tee time at 9:40 am. Round 3 tee times are based on the standings after Round 2, so tee times will be available after the completion of 36 holes.
The top 15 teams and top six individuals outside those 15 teams will qualify for Round 4 at Forest Akers on May 14. Tee times will be determined by standings order after the completion of Round 3.
• Rose men to Wheeling — The Rose-Hulman men's golf team is headed to the NCAA Division III Championship for the first time in program history.
Rose-Hulman earned its NCAA Tournament bid by virtue of winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships on April 30-May 2 in Lima, Ohio. The Engineers won the seventh men's golf conference title in program history and their first since 1998 in the performance.
With the victory, the Engineers will represent the HCAC at the NCAA Division III Championship at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia, starting May 11.
The exact tee times for Rounds 1-2 will be finalized in the coming days.
The top 18 teams and top six individuals outside those 18 teams will qualify for Rounds 3-4 on the Jones Course on May 13-14. Tee times will be determined by standings order after the completion of round two.
• Comeback for Stuckey, Kennedy — At Forest Park, Dave Kennedy and Cara Stuckey came from three shots back with a 59 Sunday to win the championship flight of the Forest Park 2-Man Scramble.
In the first flight, Tom Jones and Chick Alumbaugh eagled the 18th to force a three-way tie, but the Stuck-Horrall team won the scorecard playoff.
Moore and Cole won the second flight, Yocom and Blunk the third flight.
Championship Flight
121 — Stuckey-Kennedy 62-59
123 — Carr-Baker 63-60, Wood-Wood 59-64
124 — Jovanovich-Byram 60-64, DeHart-Trusler 62-62
125 — Farris-Cassell 63-62
126 — Wall-Davis 62-64
128 — Wampler-Fossi 61-67
First Flight
126 — Stuck-Horrall 64-62 (won playoff), T.Jones-Alumbaugh 65-61, Waldrop-Bekkering 65-61
127 — Grimes-Trout 66-61
128 — Klutey-A.Jones 64-64, Bird-Neaderhiser 64-64
131 — McNabb-Payton 64-67
132 — Gaskill-Eaglin 66-66
134 — Hinkle-Buck 66-68
135 — Thiemann-Thiemann 66-69
Second Flight
129 — Moore-Cole 69-60
133 — Mundy-Wall 67-66, Pearson-Kluesner 67-66
134 — Fischer-Fischer 69-65
136 — Wood-Wood 68-68, McCrea-Huffman 68-68, Smith-Grey 69-67, Loughmiller-McCullough 69-67, Brown-R.Jones 69-67, Fischer-Sloop 69-67
Softball
• Henning selected — Indiana State's Isabella Henning has been named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season.
The freshman had a .574 batting average and a 1.273 slugging percentage in ISU's four games during the week, including two homers in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Missouri State. She leads ISU with eight homers.
