Lauren Sackett pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, but Murray State defeated Indiana State 3-0 in Missouri Valley Conference softball Saturday at Price Field.
The Sycamores had plenty of baserunners but couldn't score against the Racers' Hannah James, who had held them to one run in 12 innings on Friday.
Kennedy Shade and Danielle Henning were both 2 for 3 for the Sycamores, now 23-22 and 11-8 in the MVC. The series finale against Murray State (29-16, 13-6) is noon Sunday at Price Field.
- Engineers swept -- At Rose-Hulman, Bluffton swept a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader by scores of 8-0 and 5-3 to spoil the Rose-Hulman Senior Day on Saturday.
Nicole Lang was one of the seniors honored and hit a two-run homer in the second game, setting a school record with her eighth homer of the season.
All four seniors -- Lang, Lexi Fortuna, MaKenzie Morgan and Ashley Pinkham -- had hits in the second game for the Engineers, who have a doubleheader Wednesday at Franklin.
- Pomeroys stay hot -- At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys increased their winning streak to 13 on Friday by sweeping a doubleheader over Ohio Christian by scores of 5-4 and 8-0.
Jordyn Rice and Adyson Baber were honored on Senior Day by SMWC, now 29-13 and 15-7 in the River States Conference, and Camryn Scott had three steals that gives her a school-record 44 for the season. Scott also had a walk-off sacrifice fly in the first game.
Lyric Krause had a two-run double and Tori Lee a two-run homer in the first game and Jaleigh Crawford drove in five runs, including a three-run homer, in the second game.
SMWC's final home games are a Tuesday doubleheader against Oakland City.
Track
- Malone wins at Bloomington -- At Bloomington, Indiana State's Noah Malone won the 100-meter dash and was second in the 200 as the Sycamores competed Friday and Saturday at the Indiana Invitational.
Other top-three finishes for ISU, which had a split squad there, were by Kevin Krutsch and Trevor Thompson in high jump and Wyatt Wyman in the 800.
- Engineers second, fourth -- At Rose-Hulman, the host team's men were second and its women fourth at Friday's Twilight Meet that was also the Rose-Hulman Senior Day.
Jailen Hobbs won the 100 and anchored the winning 4x100 team for the Engineers, while Tim Youndt won triple jump and was also on the 4x100 team to lead the men's squad.
Rofiat Adeyemi won long jump and triple jump and Narindwa Semakula won the 100-meter hurdles for the women's team.
Golf
- Rose women second, men third -- At Decatur, Ill., the Rose-Hulman women finished second at Millikin's Take Back the Night Challenge and the Engineer men were third at the Millikin Invitational.
Precious Saelee won the women's event with a two-day score of 72-71-143, the best 36-hole tournament performance in school history.
Also for the Engineer women, Mikaela Ikeda shot 158, Erin Nolan and Meg Fosnot 160, Lily Byrne 161 and Karlee Malone 178. The Rose women compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship meet beginning Friday.
On the men's side, Luke Poole was also an individual medalist with rounds of 69 and 70 for a 139. Thomas Butler shot 146, Owen King 147, Matthew Kadnar 152, Jamison Boykins 159 and Ryan Beerheide and Gage Smith both shot 162. The men's HCAC meet begins May 7.
Tennis
- Hanover 5, Rose-Hulman 4 -- At Hanover, the host Panthers got a three-set win at No. 4 singles Saturday in the match that decided the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season men's title.
Rose-Hulman got doubles wins from the teams of Owen Reynolds-Rhian Seneviratne and Renato Prado-Jonathan Stadler. Grant Paradowski and Andrew Leonard won in singles play.
The Engineers finished the regular season 9-9, 4-2 in the HCAC, and host Manchester on Tuesday to begin the conference tournament.
