Indiana State won its second consecutive Walt Crawford Open men’s cross country team title Friday at Eastern Illinois' Tom Woodall Panther Trail.
The Sycamore women placed second at the meet.
Ethan Breen led the way for the Trees with a second-place finish, his time of 25:07.9 representing a personal best. Jackson Krieg (25:15.8) and Logan Pietrzak (25:24.1) were right behind in third and fourth, respectively, while Layton Hall (25:36.9) and Cael Light (25:42.2) both placed in the top eight to round out the Sycamores’ top five.
Indiana State had nine of the top 12 finishers in the field, as Jocqael Thorpe (25:48.3), Jason Dworak (25:56.2), Emerson Fayman (26:13.7) and Ryan York (26:20.7) all had strong performances for the Blue and White. York, Tommy Claxton (26:35.5) and Parker Mimbela (27:59.0) made their Sycamore debuts.
On the women’s side, Emma Gresham led the way for the Sycamores with a second-place finish in her collegiate debut, crossing the line in 18:24.0. Morgan Dyer (18:36.4) and Hadley Gradolf (18:44.6) finished third and fourth, respectively, while Rachel Conhoff also earned a top-10 finish with a time of 19:18.9.
Sara Skaff rounded out the Sycamores’ top five in 11th, her time coming in at 19:20.3, while Halle Miller (19:21.0) and Kyra Young (19:21.0) were behind her in 12th and 13th. Seven Sycamores made their Indiana State debut Friday, with Gresham, Gradolf, Conhoff, Miller, Robyn Schemel (20:13.2), Brenna Sobecki (20:15.5) and Kamilla Gibson (20:29.9) all appearing in their first race for the Blue and White.
Indiana State plays host to the John McNichols Invitational Sept. 16 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course. The men’s 8k will run at 9 a.m., with the women’s 5k to follow at 9:45 a.m.
Volleyball
- Austin Peay 3, Indiana State 2 -- At St. Charles, Mo.,Indiana State nearly rallied from a two-set deficit Friday evening at Hyland Arena, but the Sycamores’ comeback attempt against Austin Peay fell short in five sets (27-25, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-12).
Hannah Baudin nearly recorded a triple-double with 46 assists, 16 digs and eight kills, while Emma Kaelin had seven service aces. Ella Scott led the Sycamores with 14 kills, while Kira Holland had 11 and Karinna Gall added 10.
Indiana State (2-3) closes play at the Lindenwood Invitational Saturday at 4 p.m. against Lindenwood.
Soccer
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 2, Rose-Hulman 2 -- At Saint Mary of the Woods, the Pomeroy women pulled out a draw Friday against Rose-Hulman, ending a six-game winning streak in the series for the Engineers.
Rose-Hulman took a 1-0 lead with three minutes remaining in the first half on a goal by Kiana Martin. Then, 90 seconds later, Kaylee Lowe (Northview) evened the score on an assist by Sierra Mullins.
In the 85th minute, Rose-Hulman regained the lead on a goal by Kyra Hicks off a pass from Martin.
Again, 90 seconds later, Mullins intercepted a Rose-Hulman pass, dribbled through traffic and scored into the left side of the net.
Rose-Hulman outshot SMWC 28 to 11, but 10 saves from Kaylee Thaler proved crucial in the draw.
Rose-Hulman fell to 0-0-1. SMWC (1-2-1) plays Sunday at DePauw.
