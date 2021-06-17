The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association named their all-state softball teams and there were several area players honored.
The ICGSA splits their teams between 4A/3A and 2A/A and all local honorees were on the 2A/A teams.
South Vermillion led the way as senior Allison Schawitsch and junior Mackenie Mackey were both named to the 2A/A first team. The Wildcats had a 24-2 season and advanced to the Forest Park Semistate.
The 2A/A second team featured Clay City freshman Alexis Thompson and a pair of Sullivan players — junior Gracie Shorter and sophomore Avery Wiltermood. Both Sullivan (2A) and Clay City (A) went to their respective state championship games.
The third team featured Clay City junior Sophie Moshos and freshman Hannah Harris.
Somewhat surprisingly, no area players were named to the 4A/3A teams.
Baseball
• Guerrero earns another All-American honor — Indiana State starting pitcher Geremy Guerrero has been named a Second Team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced. The award marks the third All-American honor of the year for Guerrero.
The left-hander finished his redshirt senior season with a 10-1 record in 14 starts on the mound. He finished with a 2.08 ERA over 99.1 innings of work. The left-hander struck out 98 while issuing just 14 walks on the year.
Other national awards include being named a Second Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. With the awards in 2021, Guerrero became just the sixth ISU pitcher to be named an All-American overall and the first since 1996. Guerrero was also named First Team All-Region by the ABCA.
• Rex fall at Danville — At Danville, Ill., in the first game of a doubleheader, the Rex fell 3-1 at Danville. The Rex only had seven base hits against the Dans, only one for extra bases. Rex pitching only gave up four hits, but a pair of errors and timely hitting by the Dans proved costly. The Rex fell to 8-11 for the season. The second game of the doubleheader ended after the Tribune-Star's deadline.
On Wednesday, the Rex lost to Alton 7-1. Alex Brunson had two of the three hits the Rex could muster. Alton starter Matthew Reed struck out six.
The Rex will return home to face Springfield on Friday.
