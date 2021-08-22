Kyle Stevenson shot two rounds under par during the weekend and held off a strong second round by Eddie Kanizer to win the Geneva Hills Club Championship on Sunday.
Stevenson shot a 69 and a 66, while Kanizer followed up his opening 75 by shooting a 63 on Sunday for runner-up honors.
Russ Maesch was the senior champion in a scorecard playoff over Scott Givens, while Ryan Luce won the first flight and Randy Watson the senior first flight.
Zack Kent was on the withdraw list Sunday, but shot a hole-in-one during play on the 17th hole on Saturday. Roger Meneely also had a hole-in-one at the course on Wednesday.
Geneva Hills Club Championship
Championship Flight
135 — Kyle Stevenson 69-66
138 — Eddie Kanizer 75-63
144 — Bob Kyle 75-69
149 — Stacey Vitaniemi 76-73, Jeff Moore 76-73
150 — Robert Harrison 76-74
152 — Scott Johansen 78-74
First Flight
149 — Ryan Luce 74-75
150 — Chad Gann 74-76
153 — J.P. Kanizer 78-75, Troy Weber 76-77
155 — Pat Lovellette 78-77
157 — Matt Buck 78-79
158 — Cole Lewis 79-79
159 — Denny Byram 80-79
167 — Mike Thomas 83-84
Senior Championship Flight
150 — Russ Maesch (won playoff) 74-76, Scott Givens 79-71
155 — Larry Tackett 81-74
158 — Bob Agnew 84-74, Steve Bell 82-76
Senior First Flight
159 — Randy Watson 81-78
165 — Larry Ammerman 85-80
168 — Randy Kendall 88-80, Mark West 81-87
170 — Jack Dorfmeyer 88-82
174 — Ron McCormick 89-85
178 — Bill Hale 90-88
188 — Ed Kanizer 102-86
199 — Dale Bozarth 109-90
Soccer
• Northern Illinois 2, Indiana State 1, 2 OT — At DeKalb, Ill., freshman Mackenzie Kent found the top corner in the final minute of play to send the nonconference match into overtime, but the host Huskies won in the 103rd minute.
The score was 0-0 until the 87th minute, when NIU's Haley Hoppe scored on a feed from Kali Stock.
Less than two minutes later, a pass from Katie Yankey set up Kent's tying goal.
Stock's corner kick was headed home by Hoppe in the second overtime to drop the Sycamores to 1-1 for the season.
Each team had 10 shots, three each by Kent and CeCe Wahlberg for ISU. The Sycamores play at Missouri on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.