Avery Cassell fired a 39 to lead Terre Haute South to a 163-215 victory over host Linton on Wednesday at Phil Harris Golf Course.
Also for the 13th-ranked Braves (3-0), Abi English shot a 40, followed by Rylee Roscoe at 41, Gabbie Blakeney 43 and Presley White 44.
For Linton, Millie Lynn shot a 43, followed closely by Gabbi Flath at 46.
South plays Monday at South Putnam.
Prep Football
- Green-Out for North Opener —
- Tonight’s Northview at Terre Haute North high school football game includes a pregame “green-out” for mental health for all freshman students, organized by the Bring Change to Mind club. Face paint, bandanas, T-shirts and bracelets donated by the Indianapolis Colts will be available at the tailgating event.
Prep Soccer
- West Vigo 8, Sullivan 1 —
- At Sullivan, in girls soccer action, Dusty Welker had five goals. Alivia Stark, Kyarra DeGroote and Jessa Bark scored.
Masyn Fisk, Stark and DeGroote had one assist, each. Lily Krause had two saves.
The Lady Vikings are now 2-0 and play at North Knox Monday.
Tennis
• West Vigo 3, Owen Valley 2 — Host West Vigo won the No. 3 singles and both doubles matches to edge the visiting Patriots in high school boys play Wednesday.
The Vikings are now 1-1 for the season and 1-0 in Western Indiana Conference play.
Singles — Caleb Bixler (OV) def. Brandon Dailey (WV) 6-2, 6-2; Kaden Hamilton (OV) def. Colton Enyeart (WV) 7-5, 6-3; Jack Readinger (WV) def. Cooper King (OV) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Christian Foltz/Bennett Evans (WV) def. Sean Goss/Michael Hinshaw (OV) 6-2, 6-3; Bryce Easton/Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Kolby Brown/Kyvan Manning (OV) 6-1, 6-1.
JV — West Vigo won 3-0.
