METRO ROUNDUP: SMWC wins 2020 Director's Cup again

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College's athletic department has been named the 2020 Director's Cup champion for the second year in a row.
The Director's Cup is awarded annually to the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) athletic department that achieves the most cumulative success across the program during the academic year. Standings for the award are based on a point system and algorithm, with points awarded to each institution based on the number of sports offered and results from USCAA national championship events.
Due to the cancellation of the spring season, the USCAA announced the champion earlier than years past.
"We are so extremely proud of our coaches and student-athletes who day in and day out compete at a high-level," SMWC athletic director Deanna Bradley said, "both in their athletic avenues and in the classroom."
The Pomeroys were represented strongly in the following USCAA national events:
• Men's golf, national champion.
• Women's cross country, national champion.
• Men's cross country, third place.
"Winning the Director's Cup for the second year happens because of the dedication of every person, whether they are involved in athletics or not because this is a campus award," Bradley added. "Our success would not be attainable if not for the support of our entire SMWC campus community. We are also extremely grateful to our cabinet members and the President [Dottie] King for their support and the opportunities provided to us to compete at various levels."
Basketball
• Slater, Wier to be honored by IBCA — Game officials Jay Slater of Sullivan and Gary Wier of Plainville will be recognized with special awards for 2020 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Slater and Wier will be honored as respective winners of the Roy Gardner and Mildred Ball awards as outstanding officials throughout their long careers on the hardwood. They are being cited for their work impacting the game floor, Slater from 1986 to present and Wier from 1981 to 2013.
Slater just completed his 34th year of officiating and has worked the boys basketball state finals on four occasions and the girls basketball state finals on four additional occasions. He is a member of the Wabash Valley Officials Association, which he has served as president, a board member and the group's baseball chairman.
Wier officiated for 32 seasons, including three times in the boys basketball state finals and five times in the girls basketball state finals. He was the winner of the 2013 Interscholastic Athletic Official Award for excellence in girls basketball. Wier retired from officiating at the end of the 2012-13 season because of knee issues that ultimately prompted a knee replacement.
The Gardner Award is named after the late Roy Gardner, a Lawrenceburg native, Ball State graduate and former Batesville High School math teacher who worked three boys basketball state finals and officiated in the Big Ten from 1959-69. He died in 1977 and the IBCA has presented an award in his name since 1978. Gardner was inducted into the Ball State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Ripley County Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003.
These awards typically are presented during the IBCA's annual clinic during April, but this year's clinic has been postponed from the original April 24-25 dates. The honorees will receive the awards at a date to be determined. For more information about the IBCA, visit ibcacoaches.com.
