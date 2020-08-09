Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has announced the hiring of Jim Walker as head softball and sports performance coach.
“Coach Walker is a huge addition to the softball program and to the department,” said athletic director Deanna Bradley. “He has the ability to take an already successful softball program to the next level, giving us the opportunity to immediately compete within the NAIA. We are also very excited to have him as our first sports performance coach.”
I am so excited to join the SMWC family,” Walker said. “SMWC felt like home from the first Zoom call.”
Walker served as the associate softball coach at Carlow from 2006-11. He then joined Wheeling Jesuit University for one season.
He was named the head softball coach of Franciscan University of Steubenville in 2013 and turned the Lady Barons into a conference contender, becoming responsible for 60 of the program’s 68 all-time wins.
From 2015-2018, he also served as an assistant coach with the Pennsylvania Rebellion, a professional team from Washington, Pa.
Softball
• Pomeroys add transfer pitcher — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has announced the signing of Summer Rocha to the 2020-21 incoming recruiting class. She is a transfer from Morgan State and a graduate of Regina Dominican High School in Chicago.
Golf
• Braves open season — At Montgomery, Sophie Boyll shot an 80 on Saturday as Terre Haute South placed fifth among 11 teams at the Washington Invitational at Country Oaks.
The Braves had a team score of 352, a 20-stroke improvement from the same tournament a year ago.
Terre Haute South (352) — Sophie Boyll 80, Grace Kidwell 85, Abi Haller 94, Abi English 93, Paige Childress 108.
Next — South plays Owen Valley on Tuesday at Rolling Meadows.
• Patriots third — At Crawfordsville, Terre Haute North placed third Saturday at the Mountie Invitational hosted by Southmont.
Nikki Bonilla shot 91 and freshman Rylee Roscoe 95 for North.
Terre Haute North (399) — Nikki Bonilla 91, Rylee Roscoe 95, Karson Hart 106, Paige Loughmiller 107, Celine Park 114.
Next — North has a home match Monday against Southmont at Hulman Links.
League results
Rea Park Wednesday Evening Ladies — Standings: Harden-C.Boyll 24, S. Boyll-Cuvelier 22, Patterson-Rusk 21, Padgett-Johnson 21, Howard-Varble 21, Hiatt-Torrence 19, Seeling- Atterson 18, Chiado-Brashier 18, Tompkins-Stiegelbauer 17, Snow-Moreland 16, Mozley-Fenton 12, Horrall-Latta 7. Low gross: Laura Chiado 40. Low net: Theresa Moreland 30. Birdies: Moreland (9), Kathleen Atterson (4), Pat Mozley (2), Chiado (1). Chip-ins: Moreland (9), Mozley (2), Atterson (4).
Rea Park Women’s 18-Hole — Low gross: Shirley Padgett 83. Low net: Susan Clements 68. Birdies: Clements (4 and 7), Josie Thompson (6). Chip-in: Clements (4). Low putts: Pat Cannon 28, Linda Snow 28, Leta Hiatt 28.
Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park — Standings: Apple House 55, Wells Fargo 55, Blackhawk Community Church 48, RBW 46, Terre Haute Savings Bank 42, Baesler’s Market 40, ACS Chiropractic 33, L.U. 20 33. Low gross: Ernie Smith 39. Low net: Richard Kackley 33.
Baseball
• Astros 17, Yankees 8 — The Wabash Valley Animal Hospital Astros pounded 25 hits to beat the Volkers Group Yankees in Terre Haute Men’s Senior League play over the weekend.
Dave Weaver and Tim Terry had five hits and two RBI each for the Astros; Gene Sinclair, Todd Pickering and Trevor Shaw had three hits and two RBI each; Jim Shaw and Andy Pickering two hits and two RBI each; and Jim Acton and Rick Grossman each had a hit and an RBI.
For the Yankees, Pat Kallenberger and Kevin Kallenberger each had two hits and two RBI; Casey Pickering a homer and a single; and Jim Stephens, Don Dawson and Mike Burris a hit and an RBI each.
• Legion tryouts — Tryouts for the 2021 Wayne Newton Post 346 baseball teams are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Terre Haute North High School. Players from North, Terre Haute South, West Vigo and some Riverton Parke athletes are eligible.
