Brazil native Brady Shoemaker won the American Association All-Star Game Home Run Derby on Monday.
With his father, Brian, pitching to him, Shoemaker — who plays for the St. Paul Saints — hit nine home runs in the opening round, matching that of fellow finalist Leo Pina of Fargo-Moorhead.
Shoemaker tied Pina 5-5 in the one-minute playoff, but bested Pina 2-1 in a three-swing playoff afterwards at St. Paul’s CHS Field.
It’s at least the second time in Shoemaker’s career that he’s won an All-Star Home Run Derby. The former Indiana State star also won a contest when he played at Single-A Winston-Salem in 2012.
I I I
In other baseball:
• WTH 11U wins USSSA tourney — At Noblesville, The West Terre Haute 11U Vikings defeated Brownstown 4-2 to win the Indiana State United States Specialty Sports Association tournament at Field Of Dreams Ballpark.
West Terre Haute scored three runs in the fourth with Dickie Hedden and Connor Wallace driving in runs. Garrett Pugh earned the win for West Terre Haute as he pitched five innings, and allowed two runs on three hits with two strikeouts.
The Vikings went undefeated with a 5-0 record in pool play games on Saturday and closed out the state championship with three wins on Sunday.
• Legion schedule announced — Wayne Newton Post 346 will play in the opening game of the American Legion state baseball tournament on Friday at Joe Allen Hargis Athletic Field in Rockport.
Post 346 (21-8) will play Boonville Post 200 at 1 p.m. EDT. If Post 346 wins, it will advance to play at 6 p.m. EDT on Saturday. If Post 346 loses, it will play in the losers bracket at 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday.
American Legion State Baseball Tournament
All games at Joe Allen Hargis Athletic Field, Rockport
Friday (all times EDT)
Game 1 — Post 346 (21-8) vs. Boonville Post 200 (9-8), 1 p.m.
Game 2 — Newburgh Post 44 (14-8) vs. Lafayette Post 11 (19-6), 3:30 p.m.
Game 3 — Lake State Post 100 (5-5) vs. Kokomo Post 6 (20-8), 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Valparaiso Post 94 vs. Rockport (9-11), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 1 p.m.
Game 6 — Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 3:30 p.m.
Game 7 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.
Game 8 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Game 9 — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 3:30 p.m.
Game 10 — Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.
Game 11 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8:30 p.m.
Monday
Game 12 — Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 6 p.m.
Game 13 — Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 14 — championship game, 2 p.m.
Game 15 — championship game 2*, 45 minutes after conclusion of Game 14
* if necessary
Golf
• Four titles for French — At Phil Harris Course, Clayton French bested Chris Taylor in a playoff to win his fourth Greene County Open golf title.
Both players finished 36 holes with 4-under-par 138 scores. French won with a par on the second playoff hole.
