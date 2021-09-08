Rose-Hulman junior Precious Saelee has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Golf Player of the Week after her efforts in last weekend's Transylvania Invitational.
Saelee finished fifth overall out of 62 players individually after rounds of 78, 75 and 73 at the event. Her effort was the top score among HCAC players and helped lead Rose-Hulman to an overall second-place team finish.
Saelee placed 24th individually at the NCAA Division III National Championships as part of Rose-Hulman's 14th-place effort last May. She compiled scores of 84, 81, 76 and 78 at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
She also became the first player in Rose-Hulman women's golf history to be ranked in the national top 50 at the end of the season, standing No. 48 in the GolfStat rankings, and the first Rose-Hulman golfer to earn a Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking following her Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference individual championship and NCAA Division III national championship top-25 finish this year.
In other golf news:
• South grad gets an ace for Trailblazers — At Whittington, Ill., Vincennes University's men placed fifth over the weekend at the Rend Lake Fall Preview.
One highlight for VU was a hole-in-one by freshman Caleb Maris, a Terre Haute South graduate who was playing as an individual. His first-ever ace was on the 174-yard fourth hole, using a 9-iron.
