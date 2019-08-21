In the 2019 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) men’s and women’s cross country preseason polls, Rose-Hulman is the overwhelming favorite for the men, while the tighter women’s race saw Manchester University emerge as the winner.
In the men’s poll, the Engineers received all eight first place votes, for 80 points overall. Coming in second with 67 points was Manchester. Hanover College was a close third with 64 points and Earlham College rounded out the top four with 59 points.
The top four institutions found themselves atop the HCAC leaderboard at the 2018 Championship, with Rose-Hulman taking the title, while Hanover placed second, Manchester took third and Earlham placed fourth.
In the women’s poll the top three teams were separated by only 10 points, while all three received first-place votes. The Spartans claimed the top spot with 74 points and five first place nods.
Bluffton University finished in second with 70 points and two first place picks, while Rose-Hulman took third with 64 points and also received one first place vote. The women’s results also mirror the 2018 finish, where Manchester took the 2018 title, followed by Bluffton (second), Rose-Hulman (third) and Hanover (fourth).
Volleyball
• ISU picked eighth in MVC — The Indiana State women’s volleyball team has been tabbed to finish eighth this season by coaches in the Missouri Valley Conference in the MVC Preseason Poll, announced on Wednesday.
The Sycamores received 28 points in the preseason poll, 14 points behind projected seventh place finisher Valparaiso. Indiana State returns five starters from the end of the 2018 season.
Last season, the Sycamores went 10-20 and posted a 3-15 conference mark to finish ninth in the Valley. This season, Allman’s squad returns five starters and brings in seven talented newcomers.
Jade York returns after leading the team in total digs in 2018 with 479. Melina Tedrow also returns after recording the third most total digs on the team with 260.
The 2019 season officially gets underway on Aug. 30 when ISU travels to the Green Bay Invitational hosted by Green Bay.
MVC volleyball poll
1. Northern Iowa 100 (10)
2. Illinois State 89
3. Missouri State 68
3. Bradley 68
5. Loyola 56
6. Drake 54
7. Valparaiso 42
8. Indiana State 28
9. Southern Illinois 23
10. Evansville 22
