Transylvania guard Jaylan Green scored the game-winning driving layup with one second remaining Saturday, lifting the Pioneers to a 67-65 men's basketball victory over Rose-Hulman in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
Rose rallied from a 65-60 deficit to knot the score at 65-65 as Zachary Jackson scored on a layup at the 1:57 mark before one free throw from Terry Hicks and two more by Jackson tied the score with 1:23 remaining.
The Engineers had a pair of chances to take the lead after Transylvania empty possessions in the final minute, but a Rose-Hulman drive to the basket rimmed out with 14 seconds remaining to set up the final possession for Transylvania.
Hicks led Rose with 20 points, Max Chaplin scored 11 points and Miles McGowen added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Green led the Transylvania offense with 18 points and Colby Napier added 15.
Transylvania improved to 9-8 overall and 6-4 in HCAC play, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 9-8 and 6-4 in conference games. The Engineers will return home to face Hanover at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hulbert Arena.
Track
- Sycamores sweep — Indiana State won both portions of the John Gartland Invitational on Friday and Saturday that opened the home portion of ISU's indoor track and field season.
The Sycamore men had 172 points to 138.5 for Eastern Illinois, 135.5 for Southeast Missouri, 58 for Marian and seven for Vincennes. ISU's women scored 188 points to 157 for SEMO, 108 for Marian and 67 for EIU. ISU won 15 events and set three ISU Indoor Facility records.
Setting facility records were Wyatt Wyman in the men's 600; the men's 4x400 team of Cameron Stevens, Trent Jones, Wyman and Tahj Johnson; and Shomari Rogers-Walton in men's long jump.
All those marks were also Gartland Invitational records, as were the performances of JaVaughn Moore in men's 400 and Cael Light in men's mile. Other winners were Eva Grace quinlan in pentathlon; Collette Wolfe in women's 60-meter dash; Iyanla Hunter in women's 400; the women's 4x400 team of Miria Biskopstoe, Sierra Long, Ayana Parchman and Hunter; Ryann Porter in women's long jump; Hannah Redlin in women's shot put; Jackson Krieg in men's 3,000; Collin Forrest in men's 60-meter hurdles; Will Staggs in men's pole vault; and Brett Norton in men's shot put.
- Rose first, third — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men won a six-team Friday Night Spikes meet and the Rose women placed third.
Jailen Hobbs won the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash and was also part of a winning 4x200 relay team. Other individual winners included Raymond Bates in the 400-meter dash and Kyle Brownell in high jump.
For the Engineer women, Evelyn Utley set a school record for the second consecutive week with a shot put mark of 42-feet-3 1/4 to pace the individual winning performances.
Rofiat Adeyemi was the only Engineer to win two events after placing first in both the long jump and triple jump. Other event winners included Katrina Agustin in the 60-meter dash and Narindwa Semakula in the 60-meter hurdles.
Rose-Hulman hosts Friday Night Spikes Series Meet No. 3 next weekend.
Swimming
- Host Engineers second twice — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers placed second in both men's and women's meets Friday against Franklin and Hanover.
Evan Sellers swept the 500 freestyle and 1,000 freestyle to lead the men's team. Other individual winners included Brian Beasley in the 100 breaststroke, Carter Kirtz in the 200 breaststroke, Vineet Ranade in the 100 freestyle and the 200 medley relay team.
Winning for the women's team were Lauren Meyer in 100 breaststroke and Cate Stauffer in the 400 individual medley.
Rose-Hulman's Senior Day meets against Transylvania are next Saturday.
