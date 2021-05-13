METRO ROUNDUP: Rose-Hulman women's golf makes cut at NCAA championships

Rose-Hulman made the cut to advance to the final day of the NCAA Division III women’s golf tournament, securing the top NCAA national finish in school history for any Engineer women’s sports team, with a strong team performance Thursday.
The Rose women stand 14th nationally after 54 holes of the 72-hole tournament. The final round takes place Friday morning at Forest Akers West Course.
Rose-Hulman entered the day tied for the 15th and final transfer spot with Grinnell College. The Engineers scored a team 326 for the second consecutive day, while Grinnell had a team score of 338 to fall just shy of the top 15. Precious Saelee moved up to 28th place in the 131-player field with the team’s lowest round so far this week, a score of 76. Her three day total of 241 also includes rounds of 84 and 81.
Neha Vinesh stands 40th after two days of competition with rounds of 78, 80 and 86. Wynne Aldrich improved her score for the third straight day with a 78, after opening the event with a 91 and 85.
Lauren Conley has added three consistent scores of 89, 82 and 86. Annie Anderson has contributed scores of 93, 83 and 80 for the Engineers.
Carnegie Mellon leads the event after three days, followed by Methodist, George Fox, Williams and Redlands.
Softball
• Bradley ends ISU season — At Evansville, Indiana State softball dropped their second-round game of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship to No. 6 seed Bradley 3-2 at Cooper Stadium.
ISU (20-28) jumped out in front in front, using an early error from Bradley to take a 1-0 advantage. The Braves tied the game in the bottom of the third inning, drawing a bases-loaded walk for the equalizer. Bradley took the lead in the bottom of the fifth after plating a pair of runs on a single to left field. In Mallory Marsicek’s last at-bat of her Sycamore career, she blasted a home run over the left field wall to pull the Sycamores within a run, but ISU’s comeback would come up just short.
Track and field
• ISU tracksters honored — Junior Matthew Lewis-Banks and freshman Zoe Sullivan were named the Missouri Valley Conference Track Athletes of the week for their performances at the Pacesetter Sports Invite.
Lewis-Banks had a strong Friday of competition at the Pacesetter Sports Invitational. The junior clocked a personal-best and 10th-best time in school history of 13.98 in the 110-meter hurdles to win the event and he now sits at second in the Valley and 34th in the East Region. He was also the lead-off leg of the school record 4X100-meter relay squad that erupted for a victory and time of 39.76. That time now leads the MVC and sits at 17th in the East.
Only a freshman, Sullivan had her best day in a Sycamore uniform at the Pacesetter Sports Invitational. Sullivan placed second in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, recording a time of 14.13. During the preliminary round she clocked a time of 14.10, the ninth-best time in ISU history and third-best time in the Valley.
The Sycamores will be back in action this weekend at the MVC uutdoor championships in Carbondale, Ill.
Auto racing
• Action Track will be busy late in May — The week leading up the Indianapolis 500 will be a busy one again for dirt track racing fans, especially those heading to the Terre Haute Action Track.
From May 26-28, the Action Track will feature action from two top-tier USAC series as well as the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. Single day tickets are now available for the events in addition to a three-day superticket, which features a sizable discount.
It all begins May 26 with the 51st running of the Tony Hulman Classic, featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars.
Past Hulman Classic winners Chris Windom (2011 & 2020), Robert Ballou (2015 & 2016), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2017) and Chase Stockon (2019) will compete amongst USAC’s best for the coveted trophy rifle in victory lane.
On May 27, the stars of the USAC Silver Crown National Championship will be on track for the Sumar Classic. The 100-lap event replaces the Hoosier Hundred, which has been held on the Thursday date in the past. The past four winners of the event – Shane Cockrum (2015), C.J. Leary (2016), Chris Windom (2017) and Justin Grant (2018) – will all be competing in the event.
Rounding out the three-day racing extravaganza will be the Wabash Clash for the NOS Energy Drink World Of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Friday, May 28. The event will be the 29th visit for the series at the track with a former winner list that includes the likes of Doug Wolfgang, Steve Kinser, Mark Kinser, Danny Lasoski, Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart, and more.
The Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will also be in action Wednesday and Thursday with two full programs of racing. Special bonus money will be up for grabs for the two days as the top-five in combined average finishes will receive a sizable check. The top-five bonus amounts are $500-$400-$300-$200-$100.
Rounding out the classes in action will be the Schaeffer’s Indiana Racesaver Sprint Cars, which will compete on Friday night with the NOS Energy Drink World Of Outlaw Sprints. It will mark the second visit for the series, which also ran on the World of Outlaws night during the 2020 season.
Pits will open each day at 2 p.m., grandstands at 3 p.m., while hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.
General admission will be $25 per ticket for Wednesday, $30 for Thursday, and $35 for Friday. Advance sale reserved tickets are available for the Friday event at a cost of $40, which also includes a pit pass. Infield admission is $15 for Wednesday, $20 for Thursday, and $25 for Friday. Pit passes will be $35 Wednesday, $35 Thursday, and $40 for Friday.
Track Enterprises, the promotion company for the Terre Haute Action Track, has also announced a three-day superticket, which includes general admission for all three days for just $75, a $15 savings off the single day prices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.