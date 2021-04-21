The Rose-Hulman women's golf team has earned a spot in the Golfstat NCAA Division III Top 25 poll for the first time in program history, in results released today by the national statistical database.
Rose-Hulman comes into the statistically based poll for the first time after winning the Millikin Invitational last weekend. The Engineers have won three events this season, a total that ranks third among this week's Golfstat NCAA Division III Top 25.
Redlands (Calif.) holds the No. 1 spot, followed by Methodist, Williams, Centre and George Fox. Rose-Hulman is the only Indiana based program in the current Golfstat NCAA Division III Top 25.
Rose-Hulman seeks its second straight HCAC championship this weekend after winning the 2019-20 team title. The top seven scoring averages for Rose-Hulman this year are Rachel Zhang (80.50); Precious Saelee (81.38); Svarnika Bommakanti (83.00); Wynne Aldrich (83.88); Neha Vinesh (84.00); Lauren Conley (84.75); and Annie Anderson (85.63).
The HCAC championship begins Friday in Harrison, Ohio. The winner of the HCAC Championship receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Championships from May 11-14.
Softball
• ISU rallies past Evansville — At Evansville, the Sycamores scored the final five runs of the game at Cooper Stadium to earn a 6-3 victory in the opening game of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader.
The second game ended after the Tribune-Star's deadline.
In the ISU win, Annie Tokarek's two-run home run tied the game in the sixth inning. The Sycamores surged ahead in the seventh via RBI singles by Amanda Guercio, Lexie Siwak and Tokarek sealed ISU's victory.
Basketball
• McGee is All-Region again — Rose-Hulman senior Craig McGee has earned second-team all-Great Lakes Region honors from D3hoops.com for the second consecutive year, in results released today by the national website.
McGee has enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in Rose-Hulman men's basketball history. He is the first 4-time all-conference selection in Rose-Hulman men's basketball history; earned 1st-team NABC All-District honors in 2020; and captured 2nd-team D3hoops.com All-Region accolades in both 2020 and 2021. He was also named HCAC Player of the Year in 2020; D3hoops.com Great Lakes Region Rookie of the Year in 2018; and HCAC Freshman of the Year in 2018.
The computer engineering major became the first player in Rose-Hulman men's basketball history to achieve career totals of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists. He is Rose-Hulman's career school record holder with 522 assists and ranks No. 14 in school history with 1,282 career points.
