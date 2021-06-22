Rose-Hulman defensive end Andrew Hesse and running back Shane Welshans have been named second-team All-Americans by D3football.com for the 2020-21 season, in results released by the national website.
In addition to the two All-American awards, tackle Gavinn Bakker and linebacker Michael Stevens captured first-team all-region honors.
Hesse and Welshans were named to the select 52-player team as second-team All-American honorees. The duo are the first Rose-Hulman All-American selections in football since Mike Riley captured first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press in 2017.
Hesse and Welshans also become the 21st and 22nd All-Americans in the history of Rose-Hulman football.
Bakker and Stevens earned all-region honors, which D3football.com declared as the team beyond the two All-America team selections during the 2020-21 pandemic year.
Hesse earned first-team all-HCAC honors after leading the conference with eight sacks this season. He was also a four-year long snapper and played linebacker throughout his Fightin’ Engineer career. This season, he recorded 26 tackles, 10 sacks and 15 tackles-for-loss as part of the team’s five-game season.
Welshans, a second-team Preseason All-American in the 2021 Lindy’s Sports College Football Preview Magazine, earned first-team all-HCAC honors after rushing for 681 yards and six touchdowns during the five-game spring season. He gained a career-high 236 yards for the second-highest total in Rose-Hulman history in a win over Bluffton. His season included three 100-yard rushing games in wins over Bluffton (236), Franklin (159) and Mount St. Joseph (139). Welshans also scored one receiving touchdown in each game this season.
Bakker claimed first-team all-HCAC honors in 2019 and during the 2020-21 season. He started all 15 games at right tackle over the past two seasons and helped the team average 35.2 points per game this season. Bakker was chosen a preseason second-team All-American from Lindy’s Football Magazine prior to this season.
Stevens led Rose-Hulman with 51 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries in the five-game Engineer 2020-21 spring season. He had an interception return for a touchdown to secure Rose-Hulman’s win over Franklin and contributed 2 interceptions on the season. His career totals stand at 78 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, 5 sacks and 3 interceptions.
Rose-Hulman finished 4-1 during the 2020-21 spring season, falling just three points shy of the HCAC regular season title and an undefeated season with a narrow loss at Hanover. The Engineers open the 2021 fall season at home against Wabash College on Sept. 4.
Softball
• Brazil’s Payton to Charlotte — Former Northview star Stacy Payton announced on her social media accounts that she will use her fifth year of eligibility to play at Charlotte.
Payton, a Brazil native, had played for four years at Ball State and was All-MAC twice for the Cardinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.