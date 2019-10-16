Rose-Hulman won its sixth consecutive match overall and improved to 4-0 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball action with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 win over Anderson University on Wednesday night.
With the victory, Rose-Hulman sets up a showdown of the last two unbeaten HCAC volleyball teams on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. Both Rose-Hulman and No. 21 ranked Transylvania are 4-0 in HCAC play.
Riley Woodruff led the Engineers with 10 kills. Elizabeth Canon added eight kills, and Katie Orbeta had seven kills. Orbeta added 19 assists, with Eryn Castaneda adding 15. Orbeta had four service aces, with Emma Royer and Woodruff contributing three aces each.
Katryna Dahlberg led the defensive effort with 20 digs, and Gabrielle Gilbertson added nine digs. Maria Bruner tallied a team-high four total blocks including one solo.
Rose-Hulman improved to 12-12 overall with its sixth consecutive victory. Anderson dropped to 7-13 and 1-3 in league play.
Soccer
• Hanover 2, Rose-Hulman 1 — At Hanover, Hanover College snapped a 1-1 tie with an acrobatic goal in the final five minutes of regulation as the host Panthers topped Rose-Hulman 2-1 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's soccer action on Wednesday.
Josh Hughes scored on a bicycle pass with 3:51 left to lift Hanover to the 2-1 win. The defensive and tight contest featured a narrow 7-6 shot advantage for Hanover.
Hughes opened the scoring in the 63rd minute, before Rose-Hulman tied the score at 1-1 on an own goal from a cross pass. Andy June and Travis Bednarek led the Fightin' Engineer offense with two shots each.
Rose-Hulman dropped to 10-3 and 3-1 in HCAC play after having a five-game winning streak snapped. Hanover improved to 6-5-1 and 3-1 in conference play.
Basketball
• Middle school scores — Scores from middle school games reported to the Tribune-Star:
6th grade boys: West Vigo 41 (Connor Wallace 8), Otter Creek 20 (Colten Moore 14)
7th grade boys: West Vigo 43 (Bryce Easton 9), Otter Creek 21 (Eli Wilson 6).
