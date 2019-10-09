Rose-Hulman junior guard Craig McGee has been named an Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention Preseason All-American by DIII News, in a team publicized on Wednesday.
McGee was named the D3hoops.com Great Lakes Region Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was also the HCAC Freshman of the Year.
Golf
• Pomeroys win USCAA — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men’s golf team captured its second straight USCAA men’s golf national championship on Tuesday. The Pomeroys edged SUNY Delhi by two strokes to defend their title.
Colton Kuppler was named USCAA Individual National Champion with a three-under-par score of 69. Kuppler was also named USCAA Men’s Golf Student-Athlete of the Year, USCAA National All-Academic and First Team USCAA All-American.
Volleyball
• Engineers win — At Rose-Hulman, Rose-Hulman closed out two tight sets before picking up a 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 victory over Franklin College in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball action on Wednesday at Hulbert Arena.
Rose-Hulman improved to 10-12 with its fifth straight win.
Motorsports
• Crossroads Dragway wraps up — The final points races were held this past weekend at Crossroads Dragway.
On Friday, Lesia Thompson of Marshall, Ill. was the winner over Denise Joslin of Terre Haute. The 2019 PINK Ladies Champion is Amber Price of Terre Haute. In the Scheid Diesel Friday Series Joey Moore of Terre Haute was the winner over Josh Rogers of Reelsville. Rogers secured the 2019 Scheid Diesel Friday Championship.
On Saturday, five championships were on the line. In Pro Class, David Rogers, Jr. of West Terre Haute of was the class winner over Mike Wilson of Terre Haute. The 2019 Pro Class Champion is Shawn Feece of Terre Haute.
Super Pro Class winner was Sam Smith of Terre Haute, who also secured the 2019 Super Pro Championship. Runner-up was Brock Smith of Carbon.
Amber Price was the Sportsman Class winner over Eric Joslin of Terre Haute. The 2019 Sportsman Champion is Jed Veach of Tuscola, Ill.
The Republic Services High School/Junior Street winner was Gaige Brenton of Rosedale over Caleb Ramsey of Terre Haute. Brenton clinched the 2019 Republic Services High School/Junior Street Champion.
Quality Lime Junior Dragster class winner was Ali Phillips of Bruceville over Aiden Lawson of Paris, Ill. Phillips won the championship.
