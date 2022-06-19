A four-run third-inning rally carried the Rex to a 7-5 win over the Lafayette Aviators on Sunday in Prospect League baseball at Bob Warn Field.
Lafayette had taken a 3-1 lead in the top of the third, but two-run doubles in the bottom of the inning by Alec Brunson and Randal Diaz put the home team ahead to stay. It was the third straight win and the fifth in six games for the Rex, now 10-7 for the season.
Logan Rushing allowed five hits and no walks while striking out six in six innings to get the win, with Aaron Chao pitching two innings and Garrett McClain getting his second save of the season.
Parks Bouck was 2 for 5 and scored twice for the Rex, while David Miller had an RBI triple that drove in Boucks in the bottom of the first inning.
The Rex play Monday night at Chillicothe. Lafayette is now 9-8.
• Rex 10, Kings 0 — At Bob Warn Field, Brennyn Cutts allowed just two hits in five innings Saturday and the Rex cruised to an eight-inning victory over Champion City.
Alec Brunson was 4 for 4, scoring two, to lead the Rex, while Randal Diaz was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBI, David Miller 2 for 4 and Brandon Boxer 1 for 3 with a triple. Jacob Young pitched three scoreless innings for a save.
Tennis
• Local players fare well — Wabash Valley competitors have had success in statewide tournaments recently.
Amanda Lubold won women's open singles at the Capital City Open in Indianapolis, defeating Meaghan Chein of Indianapolis 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals and beating Tasha Overmyer of Edinburgh 7-5, 6-1 in the finals.
Dan Hopkins won the men's over-65 singles in round-robin play at the same tournament, defeating Ezell Bray of Indianapolis 6-0, 6-1 and Carl Clark of Indianapolis 6-0, 6-0.
Jami Patterson and Anna Zimmerman won women's open doubles, also in a round-robin draw. They beat Kat Hawkins and Kristi McGrady of Indianapolis 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5) and Lauren Rowe of Terre Haute and Abby Brown of Evansville 6-2, 6-4. Rowe and Brown beat Hawkins and McGrady 6-3, 6-3.
Rowe and Caleb Morris of Terre Haute were runners-up in mixed open doubles. They beat Kayla and Jackson Montague of Indianapolis 6-1, 6-3 in a quarterfinal match; beat Ryan Hammer and Melissa Sanders of Columbus 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5) in the semifinals; and lost to Ian and Donna Dieters of Bloomington 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9) in the championship match.
At the Frog Island Open in Flora, Ill., Patterson won women's open singles on Sunday, beating Jenny Powless of Flora 6-0, 6-1; April Weisheit of Loves Park, Ill., 6-2, 6-0; and Addison Brannon of Alhambra, Ill., 6-1, 6-1 in the finals.
Patterson and Lubold also won women's open doubles by beating Brannon and Jessica Staley (Xenia, Ill.) 6-0, 6-2 and stopping Angela Reckelhoff and Erica Sipes of Troy, Ill., 6-0, 6-0 in the finals.
Golf
• Ace at Brazil — Rick Braden got his first-ever hole-in-one recently at Forest Park on the 125-yard second hole.
Rick Wetnight and Jim Tribble witnessed the shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.