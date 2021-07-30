Four Lafayette pitchers combined on a shutout as the Terre Haute-based Rex fell 9-0 in a Prospect League game at Lafayette’s Loeb Stadium.
The Rex (20-36 overall, 8-19 second half) could only muster five hits.
Lafayette (38-16, 19-7 second half) scored two runs in the first and one in the second. Three run innings in the sixth and eighth innings sealed the Rex fate.
The Rex road trip continues on Saturday as it plays at Illinois Valley.
Late Thursday
• Champion City 11, Rex 1 — At Bob Warn Field, the Kings won the second game of a doubleheader.
Five runs were scored in the fourth and six more in the sixth to help Champion City secure the win. Alec Brunson and Nick Barrett had doubles for the Rex. Tyler Nelson’s sacrifice fly knocked in Barrett for the only run scored by the Rex.
In other baseball news:
• ISU honored — The Indiana State University baseball team earned the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The award honors high school and college programs coached by ABCA members that post a grade-point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.
Indiana State posted a 3.24 cumulative GPA in 2020-2021.
The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes.
The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation’s oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA’s awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-America Awards, the ABCA/ATEC Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.
