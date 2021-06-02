Lafayette pitchers Chase Stratton and Kaleb Honea combined to shutout the Rex in a 4-0 loss for the Terre Haute team in a road Prospect League contest on Wednesday.
The Rex mustered two extra-base hits and hung in there within a run of the lead for most of the game as Rex pitcher Brayton Reed hung tough in seven innings of work, allowing just one run and four hits.
Alas, the Rex could not score and the Aviators scored three runs in the eighth inning to clinch the win to improve to 4-2. The Rex fell to 2-4.
The Rex return home on Thursday as they host Springfield at 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
• Malone completed ISU women’s staff — Indiana State head women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger announced the final member of his staff on Wednesday with the addition of LaKale Malone as an assistant coach/director of player development.
“LaKale is someone that I’ve known for a long time. I couldn’t be happier for her to be joining our staff and I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with her,” Killinger said. “She will be a positive influence on the young women in our program, both on and off the court, and completes what I believe is the most well-rounded staff that we could’ve assembled when it comes to knowledge, skill and personality.”
Malone comes to Indiana State after an eight-year stint at the University of Illinois from 2012-2020, serving as the associate head coach for the final five.
“I am extremely excited to join Coach Killinger, my longtime friend, on this quest of building on the winning tradition of Indiana State women’s basketball,” Malone said.
Prior to joining the staff at Illinois, Malone played a big role in signing multiple top-25 classes under head coach Gail Goestenkors at Texas, including four McDonald’s All-Americans.
Malone also served as an assistant at Wagner College (2000-01) and Bradley University (2001-03) and Nebraska (2003-07).
Football
• Coffer named to staff — Indiana State head football coach Curt Mallory announced the hiring of Collin Coffer as the program’s wide receivers coach on Wednesday.
A former student-athlete at the University of Indianapolis, Coffer joins Sycamore football after serving as an assistant coach for the Greyhounds since the 2016 season.
During the 2019 campaign, Coffer helped the Hounds to a dominant season, particularly offensively. Indianapolis topped the GLVC and ranking in the nation’s top 10 in a number of categories, including fewest turnovers lost (1st in DII), scoring offense (2nd), time of possession (4th) and team passing efficiency (6th). Team totals of 47.1 points per game, 506.7 total yards of offense per game, 69 total touchdowns and 147 rushing first downs all set new Indianapolis benchmarks.
Immediately after earning his degree from Indianapolis in the spring of 2012, Coffer spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach for his alma mater, working with the defensive backs in both ‘12 and ‘13. He then moved on to become the Assistant Wide Receivers Coach at Ball State in 2014, followed by a one-year stint as the Defensive Backs Coach at former GLVC-rival Saint Joseph’s College.
As a player, Coffer was a four-year starter at cornerback for the Greyhounds. An All-GLIAC Honorable Mention honoree as a senior, he finished his time at UIndy with seven career interceptions, including a pick-six in a big win over playoff-bound Saginaw Valley State in 2011. He also ran back a blocked field goal 79 yards for a score versus Kentucky Wesleyan in the ‘09 opener and was later named the team’s Defensive Back of the Year in ‘11.
Track and Field
• Quiles honored — Jocelyn Quiles highlighted a group of 18 Indiana State track and field athletes named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team, earning MVC Scholar Athlete of the Year honors in the inaugural year for the award.
Fifty student-athletes hold at least a 3.80 cumulative grade-point average and 17 on the list maintain a perfect 4.0. Logan Calvin of Illinois State was highlighted as the Men’s Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Student-athletes were named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete team by meeting the following criteria and procedures:
— 3.3 cumulative grade-point average
— At least a sophomore in academic and athletic standing
— Placed in the top eight of an individual event or top three in a relay event at the Indoor or Outdoor Championships.
ISU qualifiers
ISU men: Nathan Kiger, Sr., 3.32, Engineering; Cale Kilian, Sr., 3.34, Exercise Science; Matthew Lewis-Banks, Jr., 3.44, Finance; Emmanuel Odubanjo, So., 3.56, Professional Aviation Flight Technology; Nick Schultz, Sr., 3.65, Elementary Education; Ben Shepard, So., 3.8, Aviation Management; Will Smith, So., 3.64, Construction Management; Wyatt Wyman, Jr., 3.59, Aviation Management
ISU women: Kelsey Bowlds, So., 3.85, Applied Medicine; Jayla Bynum, So., 3.86, Psychology; Kaitlyn Davis, Sr., 3.96, Applied Medicine; Alexis Grider, Jr., 3.79, Geography & Sustainability; Sierra Long, Jr., 3.71, Nursing; Mia Mackenzie, Jr., 3.83, Nursing; Taylor Pierce, Sr., 3.97, Intelligence Analysis; Claire Pittman, So., 3.66, Exercise Science; Jocelyn Quiles, Sr., 3.78, Communication; Riley Tuerff, So., 3.53, Applied Medicine
