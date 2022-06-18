Brennyn Cutts allowed just two hits in five innings Saturday and the Rex cruised to an eight-inning victory over the Champion City Kings at Bob Warn Field.
Alec Brunson was 4 for 4, scoring two, to lead the Rex, while Randal Diaz was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBI, David Miller 2 for 4 and Brandon Boxer 1 for 3 with a triple. Jacob Young pitched three scoreless innings for a save.
The Rex host Lafayette at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Golf
• Ace at Brazil — Rick Braden got his first-ever hole-in-one recently at Forest Park on the 125-yard second hole.
Rick Wetnight and Jim Tribble witnessed the shot.
