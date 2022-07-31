A couple of long bus rides didn't pay off for the Rex on Saturday and Sunday, as the Terre Haute team lost an 18-13 Prospect League game Saturday in Springfield, Ill., then went to Chillicothe, Ohio, and fell 2-1 on Sunday.
Coupled with a pair of victories by the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp — 8-4 over Clinton on Saturday, 12-2 over Springfield on Sunday — the Rex are in a precarious playoff position as they return to Bob Warn Field for a 6:30 p.m. Monday game, also against Chillicothe.
On Saturday, Springfield scored its 18 runs in the first five innings, although the Rex kept battling back.
Aaron Beck was 3 for 6 with two runs and two RBI; Mason White 2 for 4 with three RBI; Brandon Boxer 2 for 5 with a double; Parks Bouck 1 for 2 with a homer, four walks, four runs and four RBI; Alec Brunson 1 for 5 with a double and two runs and Kody Putnam 1 for 6 with two runs.
At Chillicothe, starting pitcher Nathan June allowed just five hits and one unearned run in the first 6.1 innings and Brunson — who was 2 for 4 — tied the game with a homer in the sixth. But the Paints got a game-winning homer in the bottom of the eighth.
College honors
• SMWC honored — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College was one of 66 NAIA institutions – and one of four River States Conference members – recognized as a Gold Medal Five-Star Institution in the NAIA Champions of Character program, based upon volunteer work within the Terre Haute community.
“This is a remarkable accomplishment for our entire department in our first year of NAIA membership," said associate vice president of athletics Ron Prettyman. "Under the guidance and direction of Kyle Miller, who serves as our Champions of Character liaison, we have achieved the highest honor. This is a great representation of Saint Mary of the Woods and Pomeroy Athletics. We look forward to continuing these efforts to help organizations and members of the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute community.”
SMWC athletic programs are getting involved in the community on campus and outside campus in a variety of ways: golf teams volunteered at a kids camp, the women's volleyball team started SMWC Volleyball Cares and set up visits with kids in Vigo County schools, the softball team worked on campus projects, the cross country teams did manual labor at Griffin Bike Park and the women's basketball team volunteered at the Grace Gala and hosted two high school shootouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.