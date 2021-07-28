Tough times for the Terre Haute-based Rex continued on Wednesday at Bob Warn Field.
Alton defeated the Rex 4-2, sending the Wabash River Division last-place club to its 11th straight defeat.
The Rex (19-24 overall, 7-17 second half) have been mathematically eliminated from a second-half playoff spot as Danville is ahead by 8 1/2 games with seven to go.
The Rex never led in Wednesday's game against the River Dragons, though they twice rallied to tie the game via a fourth-inning double by Kyle Harbison and a sixth-inning two-bagger by Connor Hicks.
However, the River Dragons took the lead for good via a seventh-inning RBI single by Nick Neibauer. Insurance was added when Thomas Ayers singled in a run in the ninth.
The Rex return to action with a doubleheader at Bob Warn Field on Thursday. The first game begins at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
• Illinois Valley 13, Rex 7 — At Peru, Ill., the Rex got off to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but the host Pistol Shrimp got 17 hits and took advantage of six walks and six Rex errors.
A walk to Kaleb Hannahs and a homer by Alec Brunson gave the Rex an early lead, but the Pistol Shrimp got a run back in the bottom of the inning and added three in both the second and third frames.
The Rex rallied in the fourth when Canton Terry was hit by a pitch and Nick Barrett drew a walk to start a three-run inning. A double by Caleb Stultz drove in one run, Barrett scored on a wild pitch and Stultz scored on a sacrifice fly by Hannahs.
Illinois Valley added six runs in the next three innings, however. A ninth-inning rally by the Rex included Brunson's second homer of the game and, after two out, a single by Dylan Janke, a double by Austin Morris and an RBI single by Terry.
Morris, making his Rex debut, and Stultz were both 2 for 3 with a double and Brunson was 2 for 5.
I I I
In other baseball:
• Engineers honored — The Rose-Hulman's baseball team earned the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award for its efforts in the classroom during the 2021 season.
ABCA Academic Team Excellence Award winners must carry a combined team grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year. Rose-Hulman is one of 19 colleges and universities in NCAA Division III to earn ABCA Team Academic Award honors during all six years of the program's existence. A total of 146 NCAA Division III teams earned the award for the 2021 season, including six members of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Rose-Hulman and Trine University are the only NCAA Division III institutions in Indiana to earn the ABCA Team Academic Award during all six years of the program's existence.
Rose-Hulman is scheduled to open the 2022 competition season in late February, with practices, team workouts and other events scheduled for this fall.
Softball
• ISU adds Gray to coaching staff — Indiana State head softball coach Mike Perniciaro announced the hiring of Brittany Gray as an assistant coach on Wednesday. Gray will serve as the Sycamores pitching coach after a stint at Missouri and an All-American playing career at Georgia.
Gray earned her master’s degree from Mizzou after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant with the Tiger softball program assisting with film, scouting and working with student-athletes on a daily basis. In 2021, Gray helped MU to a 42-17 record while the Tigers advanced to an NCAA Super Regional.
An All-American pitcher at the University of Georgia, Gray compiled a career 60-27 record while appearing in 126 games. The right-hander held a career ERA of 2.06 over 518.2 innings. In 2018, Gray led the country with a 0.48 ERA while posting a 16-1 record before an injury ended her season early.
Gray guided the Bulldogs to postseason appearances all four seasons, including a College World Series appearance in 2018. She earned First Team All-SEC, First Team All-Region and Second Team-All-American honors in 2018.
A native of Greenwood, Gray played four years of softball at Greenwood High School where she was a four-time All-Conference honoree, a two-time Johnson County Player of the Year and a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year nominee.
