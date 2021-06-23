A four-run first inning got the Rex off to a good start and the runs they scored proved to be plenty in a 5-3 Prospect League win at Champion City on Thursday.
A Kyle Harbison RBI single, a bases loaded walk drawn by Tyler Nelson, a fielder's choice and a Dylan Janke RBI single were the plays that put the Rex on the front foot at Carleton Davidson Stadium against the host Kings.
Brayton Reed did the job on the mound for the Rex (10-15) as he allowed three runs over seven innings of work. He struck out four. Relievers Jake Nitch and Alex Reinoehl combined for two innings of shutout pitching.
The Rex will meet the Ohio Valley Division-leading Kings again at Bob Warn Field at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
Swimming
• Rose honored — Rose-Hulman men's and women's swimming and diving teams both earned Scholar All-Academic honors from the College Swimming Coaches Association of America, in results released today.
Rose-Hulman was one of 426 schools to receive the award for the Spring semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their spring grade point averages and represent nearly 18,000 student-athletes from swimming and diving programs across the nation.
The women's squad compiled a grade point average of 3.46 in the spring academic quarter, while the men completed the quarter with a 3.25 grade point average.
