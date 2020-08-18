METRO ROUNDUP: Ray inducted into Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame

Terre Haute native Terry Ray was inducted into the 2020 class of the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame during a ceremony Saturday afternoon inside the Holiday Inn North Hotel.
Compiling a 41-9 record with 25 victories by knockout during a pro career that lasted from 1986 to 2001, the 57-year-old Ray was inducted along with Buster Douglas (who had some of his early pro fights in Indiana, even though he's not a native Hoosier), J.B. Williamson, Hank Johnson, Sarge Johnson and Norman Goins.
“It was quite an event,” Ray told the Tribune-Star afterward. “So many [former or retired] world champions were there.”
"Terry earned this honor with years of effort and hard work," retired Indianapolis boxing promoter Fred Berns said.
Ray was a two-time World Boxing Federation cruiserweight championship. Some of his best-remembered fights were against Kenny Keene (twice), Robert Daniels, Don Diego Poeder and Fabrice Tiozzo.
Golf
• Kuppler-Moody duo victorious — A Sullivan team of Colton Kuppler and Jace Moody edged Brazil stars Chris DeHart and Troy Farris by one stroke Sunday to win the Forest Park Two-Man Best Ball golf tournament.
Next big event at the course is the Western Indiana Conference girls championship Aug. 29.
Championship flight
122 — Kuppler-Moody 60-62
123 — DeHart-Farris 60-63
124 — Alumbaugh-Jones 64-60
127 — Shuck-Toney 63-64, Fisher-Sloop 63-64, Moore-Payton 62-65, Gessner-Williams 64-63
133 — Neaderhiser-Pollack 64-69
134 — Furness-Hoskings 63-71
First flight
128 — Baker-Carr 65-63
129 — Goshen-Trusler 66-63
132 — Holcomb-Serber 66-66, Blank-Blank 66-66
133 — Payne-Payne 66-67
134 — Davis-Wall 67-67, Granda-Hopkins 67-67
135 — Peoples-Peoples 67-68
136 — Downing-Moreland 66-70
138 — Bland-Bland 67-71
140 — Maxwell-Pollack 67-73
Second flight
133 — Kluesner-Pearson 68-65
134 — Jacoby-Kennedy 68-66
135 — Mundy-Wall 68-67
137 — Loughmiller-McCullough 69-68
139 — McCollum-McCollum 69-70
140 — Alumbaugh-Johnson 69-71, Symon-Symon 69-71
141 — Cuvelier-McRea 68-73
142 — Schneider-Watkins 69-73
Third flight
137 — Bird-Stark 70-67
139 — Grayless-Homburg 71-68
140 — Eaglin-Gaskill 71-69
143 — France-Goshen 70-73, Fisher-Fisher 72-71
147 — Hoffman-Lawson 73-74
150 — Cook-Nethery 73-77
152 — Lake-Lake 74-78
Fourth flight
150 — Price-Johnson 77-73, Wood-Wood 76-74
156 — Gray-Smith 77-79, Clark-Wyndham 81-75
161 — Bridgewater-Knust 80-81
166 — Davidson-Dudley 80-86
170 — Myers-Swearingen 86-84
Closest to pin — Johnson (2), Wyndham (5), Moody (11)
Auto racing
• Windom wins — At the Terre Haute Action Track, Chris Windom was the winner Sunday night in the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature at Mountain Dew Family Fun Day.
Windom held off Robert Ballou and Kevin Thomas Jr. the MSCS race. Sullivan County native Chase Stockon was the fast qualifier and got the Wilwood Brakes Good Break of the Race Award while finishing seventh. Jasonville's Brandon Morin was 15th.
Greg Johnson won both his heat and the Indiana Late Models Series feature race, with Terre Haute's Kenny Carmichael Sr. placing 12th.
Carmichael had better luck in the Scott's Custom Colors DIRTcar Modified feature race, placing fifth. Will Krup won his second straight Action Track appearance in that competition.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Fast qualifier — Chase Stockon 20.327 seconds.
Heat winners — J.J. Hughes, Kevin Thomas Jr., Shane Cottle.
B-main — Justin Grant.
Feature — Chris Windom, Robert Ballou, Thomas Jr., Grant, Kyle Cummins, Cottle, Stockon, Max Adams, Nate McMillen, Sterling Cling, Dakota Jackson, Chris Phillips, Jonathan Vennard, Chayse Hayhurst, Brandon Morin, Dave Darland, Nick Bilbee, Hughes, Mitch Wismiller, Aric Gentry.
Late models
Heat one — Greg Johnson, Steve Peeden, Brad Barrow, Scott Young, Zack Burton, Dane Bartle.
Heat two — Tyler Cain, Josh Boller, Greg Kendall, Justin Bowling, James Edsall, Brett Wagner.
Heat three — Shelby Miles, Raymond Humphrey, Tyler Neal, Kenny Carmichael Sr., Caleb Faulkner, Brent Hudson.
Feature — Johnson, Cain, Miles, Neal, Barrow, Humphrey, Bowling, Boller, Kendall, Edsall, Burton, Carmichael Sr., Young, Faulkner, Hudson, Bartle, Peeden, Wagner.
Modifieds
Feature — Will Krup, Ken Schrader, Justin Jones, Brian Shaw, Carmichael Sr., Tyler Loughmiller, James Walters, Tanner Reed, Wes Leigh, Jake Leitzman, Jay Humphrey Jr., Rick Weitekamp, Bryson Clark, Austin Zeiles, George Reedy, John Baker Jr., Kenny Weaver, Jason Highly DNS, David Shain DNS.
• Smith wins — At Crossroads Dragway, Sam Smith of Terre Haute beat Brock Smith of Carbon to win the VP Fuels Fast 33.
This Friday is a regular Friday Fun, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday for ET Points racing. For more information, visit crossroadsdragway.com or the Crossroads Dragway Facebook page.
Friday results
PINK Ladies — Judi Smith, Rosedale, def. Brandi Eaton, Paris, Ill.; semifinalists Denise Joslin, Terre Haute, and Ramona Knoblett, Palestine, Ill.
Saturday results
VP Fuels Fast 33 — Sam Smith, Terre Haute, def. Brock Smith, Carbon; semifinalists Dustin Brenton, Rosedale, and Tony Virgilio, Cloverdale.
Pro — Joey Moore, Terre Haute, def. Mike Wilson, Terre Haute; semifinalist Chris Walker, Paris, Ill.
Super Pro — James Monroe, Bloomington, def. Cody Alumbaugh, Terre Haute; semifinalist Steve Brenton, Rosedale.
Sportsman — Jed Veach, Tuscola, Ill., def. Jeff Stillabower, Waldron; semifinalists Eric Joslin, Terre Haute, and Chad Eaton, Paris, Ill.
Republic Services High School/Junior Street — Miles Leach, Maroa, Ill., def. Ashton Dawson, Boody, Ill.
Junior Dragster — Kaden Bouchie, Washington, def. Sam Arthur, Martinsville, Ind.; semifinalist Aiden Lawson, Paris, Ill.
College softball
• Pomeroys sign pitcher — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods announced Tuesday the signing of pitcher Josie Lord from Saint Pius X in Atlanta.
Lord was a four-year all-region player, her team's Most Valuable Player the past two seasons and also had a career batting average of .455.
