METRO ROUNDUP: Ram tallies 17 as Rose knocks off Defiance

Rose-Hulman relied on four double-digit scorers and several key plays down the stretch to pick up a 78-72 men's basketball victory over Defiance on Saturday afternoon at Hulbert Arena.
Samvit Ram led the Engineers' balanced scoring attack with a career-high 17 points. Ram finished 5-for-11 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range to lead the scoring.
Max Chaplin added 16 points, including 4 three-point shots, and 3 assists. Trey Wurtz contributed 14 points and 9 rebounds to the effort, and Terry Hicks also reached double figures with 12 points and 4 rebounds.
Other key contributors for the Engineers included Jackson Kabrick with 5 points and 5 assists; and the duo of Willie Bowman and Isaac Farnsworth with 6 points each.
Marell Jordan led the Defiance offense with 22 points and 7 assists. Landen Swanner added 16 points, Tyler Andrew scored 14, and Dejsani Beamon contributed 8 points and 8 assists for the Yellow Jackets.
Rose-Hulman led 37-27 at the half based on 7 three-point shots and 8 points from Wurtz and Ram. The lead reached a game-high 18 points at 45-27 on a three-point play by Ram at the 18:10 mark.
Defiance responded with a 14-5 run to close within 50-41 at the 15:22 mark. The Fightin' Engineer lead still looked safe at 67-57 with 6:48 remaining, but Jordan scored 8 of the next 15 points for Defiance to knot the score at 72-72 with 2:10 left.
Rose-Hulman relied on a free throw by Kabrick and a key 3-pointer by Hicks to take a 76-72 lead with 28 seconds remaining. The lead reached 78-72 in the final seconds, before Swanner hit a three-pointer in the final second to trim the Rose-Hulman win to a 78-75 margin.
The Engineers improved to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in HCAC play with the win, while Defiance dropped to 5-8 and 3-3 in league play. Rose-Hulman returns home on Wednesday to face Anderson University at 7:30 pm.
Track and Field
• Illinois State wins Coughlan/Mallory Cup — At ISU, Indiana State’s first home meet of the 2021-22 season came down to the wire on Saturday, but visiting Illinois State retained the Coughlan/Malloy Cup with a 153-147 win over the Sycamores at the Indoor Track and Field Complex.
The Sycamores won 13 of the 28 events contested, with two different Indiana State student-athletes winning multiple events on the day. ISU won 84-66 on the men’s side, with Illinois State winning 87-63 on the women’s side.
On the men’s side, Indiana State won the 60m, 200m, 400m, 3000m, 4x400m, high jump, long jump and triple jump. Indiana State’s women won the 200m, 3000m, pole vault, long jump and triple jump. Multiple Sycamore student-athletes set new personal records at the meet, while Indiana State set three meet records and four facility records.
Swimming
• Rose falls — Rose-Hulman men's swimming and diving team recorded 11 top-three finishes to highlight the performance in a 169-103 loss to fifth-ranked Washington University in St. Louis on Saturday.
John Dinkel led the first-place performances with a sweep of 1-meter and 3-meter diving. Dinkel scored 207.85 points in 1-meter and 187.25 points in the 3-meter event.
Jared Brown added Rose-Hulman's individual swimming victory with a time of 21.63 seconds in the 50-freestyle.
The Rose-Hulman women's swimming and diving team compiled 10 top-five finishes to highlight the team effort in a 213-51 loss to 12th-ranked Washington University.
Rose-Hulman returns to action on Friday with a matchup against Valparaiso at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
