Wayne Newton Post 346’s baseball team is one win away from claiming an American Legion state baseball championship. Post 346 rallied to defeat Lafayette 6-4 on Tuesday.
Though Post 346 only gave up two hits, it fell behind 2-0 in the early going. Post 346 led 4-2 by the fifth inning, but Lafayette came back to tie it in the bottom half of the fifth.
Post 346 earned the winning run in the top of the seventh. Dillon Kinnett laid down a perfect safety squeeze bunt to score Brayton Reed from third base to put Post 346 on top. Kinnett reached base on the play. Later, Adam Craig drew a bases-loaded walk to add an insurance run.
Craig would claim the win on the mound for Post 346 (25-8) as it is 4-0 in the state tournament.
Post 346 will play for the state championship at 1 p.m. (EDT) today against Kokomo. Post 346 only has to win once to earn the state championship and a berth in the Great Lakes Regional in Charleston, Ill. which starts on Aug. 7. Kokomo, however, has to beat Post 346 twice to advance as it has already lost once in the state tournament.
Post 346 000 220 2 — 6 8 1
Lafayette Post 11 200 020 0 — 4 2 2
W — Adam Craig.
Highlights — For Post 346, Ryan Brown was 2-for-4 with a double; Caleb Gonser was 2-for-3 with a two-run single.
Next — Post 346 (25-8) plays Kokomo at 1 p.m. today. If Post 346 wins, it wins the state title. If it loses, Post 346 will play Kokomo again in a winner-take-all game.
I I I
In other baseball:
• Senior League baseball — The Volkers Group Yankees beat the Cardinals in a close 3-1 game. Kyle Volkers had two hits and an RBI for the Yankees, with Matt McLaren striking out eight batters during his 5 innings of relief pitching. Marcus Smith had two hits for the Cardinals.
Tennis
• Kelsey named RHIT coach — Rose-Hulman has named Dallas Kelsey its new men’s and women’s tennis coach head coach. Kelsey will take over the Engineers’ men’s and women’s tennis programs for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
Kelsey, who most recently coached West Vigo girls tennis, comes to Rose-Hulman with more than three decades of tennis coaching experience after a standout playing career at NCAA Division I Indiana State University. He played the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles position at Indiana State in a career that featured athletic and academic All-American honors.
His playing career has included rankings as high as No. 1 in Indiana men’s open doubles play; No. 8 in Indiana men’s open singles play; and No. 31 in the Midwest in singles.
Kelsey’s coaching career includes time as a head coach at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools.
Kelsey’s additional tennis experience includes serving as the treasurer, co-director, morning site director and lead instructor for the Terre Haute Junior Tennis Association since 2014.
The Alexandria native also includes time as an athletic administrator, as Kelsey served as athletic director at Terre Haute North High School from 2000-02.
He also spent 13 years as a principal within the Vigo County School Corporation from 2002-15.
Kelsey replaces Dan Hopkins, who served as the Rose-Hulman men’s head tennis coach for 31 seasons and the women’s head coach for 18 years at Rose-Hulman.
• Tabco tournament — The 24th annual Tabco Terre Haute Doubles Tennis Championships will be this Saturday at the Terre Haute South High School Tennis Courts.
Play in Men’s and Women’s division is by skill level. Register online at terrehautetennis.com or call 812-249-4791 with questions.
Registration closes Thursday night at 8 p.m.
