Wayne Newton Post 346 returns to action Thursday night after going 2-4 at an American Legion baseball tournament in Rapid City, S.D., over the holiday weekend.
Post 346 is 10-5 for the season.
• Post 346 15, Thunder Academy 10 — On Wednesday, Post 346 opened the tournament with a win over a team from Colorado.
Kade Kline was 4 for 5 with a double and three runs; Gavin Morris 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and two RBI; Tyler Will 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI; Caden Mason 2 for 3 with two RBI; Jayson Cottrell 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and three RBI; Cade Moore 2 for 5 with a homer, two runs and two RBI; Caleb Stultz 1 for 3 with two runs; and Alex Karr 1 for 3 with a double.
• Results for a loss Thursday were not available.
• Missoula 7, Post 346 3 — On Friday, Post 346 suffered its second loss despite a 3-for-3 day for Nate Rissler. Chase Aten was 2 for 3 with a double and Moore was 2 for 4.
• Creighton Prep 8, Post 346 0 — A solid pitching performance shut down Post 346 in Friday’s second game. Kline was 2 for 3 while Karr and Stultz both had doubles.
• Post 346 10, Rocky Mountain 9 — On Saturday, Post 346 allowed seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to fall behind 9-4, then rallied for the win with six runs in the bottom of the inning.
Morris was 3 for 4 with a triple, a homer and six RBI to lead the way. Kline was 3 for 4 and scored twice; Will was 2 for 4; and Stultz was 1 for 3 and scored twice.
• Rapid City Hardhats 9, Post 346 8 — Sunday’s final game was the opposite, with the host team rallying to win in walkoff fashion while benefitting from six unearned runs.
Moore was 3 for 4 for Post 346, while Cottrell was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBI and Rissler 1 for 1 with a run-scoring double.
Golf
• Mini-Classic coming — The Wabash Valley Golf Association’s annual Mini-Classic will take place this weekend.
Qualifying will be Friday and Saturday at Geneva Hills, with the final round slated for Sunday at Hulman Links. There’s a $40 entry fee. The Senior Division will be for those 50 and older.
Sign up at Geneva hills or call (765) 832-8384.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.