St. Mary-of-the-Woods hosted its home opener for volleyball on Tuesday and the Pomeroys defeated Oakland City 3-0.
Katelyn Cotter had 26 assists and 12 digs and Riley Kinney had 10 kills to lead the way for the Pomeroys, who improved to 1-1 for the season.
SWMC next plays at Campbellsville on Friday.
Tennis
• Engineers announce tennis schedules — The Rose-Hulman and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced the 2021 men's and women's tennis schedules on Tuesday.
The spring 2021 schedule is subject to change based on developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose-Hulman's men and women are scheduled to open on March 20 at Manchester. Home matches for the Engineers this include Anderson on March 27; Defiance on April 3; and Franklin on April 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.