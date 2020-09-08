Saint Mary-of-the-Woods celebrated Senior Day during its men's soccer season-opener on Tuesday, but it was a freshman who made the day a success.
Freshman Juan Parra had both goals in a 2-0 win over Oakland City, one of them assisted by his older brother.
Parra's first goal came in the last minute of the first period. After the visiting Oaks made a strong bid to answer early in the second half, Parra scored again in the 66th minute.
Seniors Keegan Prescott and Elias Ramsey were honored.
Oakland City=0=0=—=0
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods=1=1=—=2
SMWC — Juan Parra (Victor Villagomez), 44th minute
SMWC — Juan Parra (Jose Parra), 66th minute
Next — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (1-0) plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Francis (Ind.).
Golf
• Ace at Mark's — Justin Fagg of Terre Haute shot a hole-in-one Monday on the 153-yard 14th hole at Mark's Par 3.
Fagg used an 8-iron for the shot, witnessed by Aaron Kupl, John Bishop and Scott Bowers.
