Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has announced that Enzley Mitchell IV has been named the college's first head men's basketball coach. In addition, he will serve as an assistant professor.
"We are proud to welcome Dr. Enzley Mitchell IV to the Pomeroy family as the institution's first head men's basketball coach," stated athletic director Deanna Bradley. "I am certain coach Mitchell will be an inspiring coach for his players and a wonderful ambassador for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College."
"We are pleased to welcome coach Mitchell to our team of coaches," said President Dottie L. King. "Men's basketball will provide further elevation of our athletics program and I look forward to the excitement that he and his team will bring to our student experience."
"I'm honored and excited to join the team at SMWC," said Mitchell. "I thank God for opening the door and giving me the right opportunity to return to coaching basketball at the college level, along with the support of my wife and daughter. I'd also like to thank Dr. Dottie King, Deanna Bradley, and the search committee for their confidence in selecting me to serve as a head coach and professor at SMWC."
Mitchell served as the assistant professor of sport management and kinesiology department chair at Bethel University. He also is the owner and operator of Prep Search, helping high school student-athletes and their families conserve resources throughout the college recruiting process.
Mitchell earned his Ph.D. in sports administration from Concordia University-Chicago. He holds a master's degree in recreation and sport management from Indiana State University and a B.A. in business administration from Spring Arbor University.
At Spring Arbor University, he was a four-year letterman on the men's basketball team. He helped lead the team to a WHAC runner-up finish while earning first-team all-conference, first-team all-defense player and Defensive Player of the Year. In his senior season, he averaged 18.8 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks per game.
He played professionally for the Cardiff Clippers in Cardiff, Wales, then played a season in the World Basketball Pro League.
Racing
• Crossroads results — Crossroads Dragway had races both Friday and Saturday nights last weekend, with a Gambler's Race on Friday and the COVID Box and No Box Shootouts on Saturday.
An open test-and-tune is scheduled this Friday, while Saturday night will feature the rescheduled 2019 King of the Track race plus a Box and No Box Shootout. Unfortunately spectators are still not allowed.
Information is available at the Crossroads Dragway Facebook page or at crossroadsdragway.com.
June 5
Gambler's Race — Thad Mann, Terre Haute ('63 Polara) def. Ron Smith, Terre Haute ('01 Undercover RED).
June 6
COVID No Box Shootout — Joey Moore, Terre Haute ('98 Camaro) def. Mike Lourash, Crawfordsville ('66 Falcon); semifinalists Dustin Brenton, Rosedale; Mann.
COVID Box Shootout — Randy Protz, Vandalia, Ill., ('74 Vega wagon) def. Austin Tewell, Terre Haute ('86 Monte Carlo); semifinalists Josh Rogers, Reelsville; Sam Smith, Terre Haute.
Golf
League results
Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park — Standings: L.U. 20 55-33, ACS Chiropractic 52-36, Terre Haute Savings Bank 52-36, Blackhawk Community Church 51-37, Baesler's Market 37-51, RBW 36-52, Wells Fargo 36-52, The Apple House 33-55. Low gross: Don Cook 39. Low net: Dave Adamson 32, Frank Crist 32.
