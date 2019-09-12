The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men's soccer team continued their undefeated season against MacMurray winning 2-0 on Thursday at home.
Both Pomeroy goals were scored by recently named USCAA Player of the Week Omar Abdallah Nabilsi with one assist from Yazen Bakhrebah.
Nablisi scored in the 39th and 86th minute to lift the Pomeroys to 5-0 for the season. SMWC, through just five games, are now six goals away from tying last year's season total.
In women's soccer:
• SMWC 3, Greenville 0 — At St. Mary-of-the-Woods, the Pomeroys romped as both the men's and women's teams won at home on the same day in school history.
Tennis
• Rose sweeps Millikin — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers swept Millikin 9-0 in women's tennis on Thursday.
The team now stands at 2-1 overall this season and will return to competition on Saturday at Defiance.
Basketball
• ISU men's reception — The 2019-20 Indiana State men's basketball team will host a two-day event which will raise funds for the program to be used over the course of the season. The Sycamore Basketball Reception & Golf Outing, presented by First Financial Bank, is set for Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. The event is also sponsored by Servpro, York Automotive Group and Wolfe's Auto Auction.
On Sept. 19, the Sycamore Basketball Reception takes place at The Meadows. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a VIP reception for Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors. General admission opens at 6 pm with cocktails, hors d'ouevres, a silent auction and a meet and greet with the Sycamores. The program begins at 6:45 pm and continues with a live auction. The cost to attend the event is $50 per individual or $75 per couple. Jim Cruse and John Sherman Williams have been invited back and will be honored during the program. See GoSycamores.com for details on the auction.
On Sept. 20, the annual Sycamore Basketball Golf Outing will be held at Hulman Links Golf Course. The morning flight tees off at 8 a.m. with the afternoon flight scheduled for 1 p.m. The afternoon flight will limited to the first 25 teams registered. The cost to play in the golf tournament is $150 for an individual or $500 for a morning team of four and $600 for an afternoon team of four.
As mentioned, there are sponsorship opportunities for both events highlighted by the Platinum Sponsorship which costs $1,000 and includes a hole sign, eight VIP reception tickets and a foursome at the golf outing. The Gold Sponsorship costs $800 and includes a hole sign, four VIP reception tickets and a golf foresome. The silver level sponsorship costs $400 and includes a hole sign and two VIP Reception tickets while a bronze sponsorship is $250 and includes one hole sign.
