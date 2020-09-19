The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods women's and men's cross country teams took home first and third respectively at the Red Wolf Invitational this afternoon hosted by Indiana University-East.
The women were led by Emily Truax who finished first with a 5K time of 19 miuntes, 33.3 seconds. SMWC runners owned six of the top seven times for the women's race.
The men's team was paced by freshman Braeden Heaton with a time of 30:26.5 in the 8K race, placing him 5th overall. He was closely followed by Juan Delgado-Vasquez in 7th place with a time of 30:33.6.
Both teams will take a few weeks off before traveling to the Huntington University Invitational on Oct. 2.
Volleyball
• IU-East 3, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At Richmond, the Pomeroys fell 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 in their season opener against future River States Conference opponent Indiana University-East.
Alexis Woodburn, back after a foot injury sidelined her in 2019, led the Pomeroys with seven kills on 24 attempts. Senior Katelyn Cotter racked up 14 assists and nine digs to lead the way for the team. Cotter finished in the USCAA Top 10 for Total Assists last season.
Golf
• Hole-in-one — Don Smith of Rockville had his second career hole in one on Friday at Parke County Golf Course on hole No. 3. It was playing 178 yards and he used a 6 iron. Witness was Mike Forrest.
